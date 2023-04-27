Dr. Rashmi Roy, Thyroid Surgeon at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, Wins Tampa Bay Business Woman of the Year Award in Health Category

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa Bay Business & Wealth (TBBW) Magazine has named Dr. Rashmi Roy, Senior Thyroid Surgeon at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, the 2023 Tampa Bay Business Woman of the Year in the Health and Wellness Category. The award was presented during a ceremony held on April 21, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida.

Dr. Rashmi Roy, winner of Tampa Bay Business Woman of the Year in the Health & Wellness Category, pictured with fellow thyroid surgeons at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, Dr. Nate Walsh (left) and Dr. Gary Clayman (right).

The Tampa Bay Business Women Awards recognize distinguished women leaders whose dedication to their industries and communities deserves particular recognition. TBBW received nearly 500 nominations, and the 50 impressive women who advanced to the finalist stage were present at the ceremony. The award was judged by an outside panel of community leaders who looked at business and professional success, community involvement and mentorship as pillars in their judging.

As one of the most experienced and highest volume thyroid surgeons in the world, Dr. Roy was selected for her exceptional work developing the thyroid surgery division at the new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, FL which has become the highest volume hospital in the world for thyroid surgery.

Dr. Roy's dedication to curing thyroid cancer in her community played a role in winning this award. She instituted a community-based free thyroid cancer screening program in 2022 which has identified and subsequently cured dozens of women of thyroid masses and cancers. Dr. Roy also runs a YouTube channel aimed at educating patients on their thyroid disease. Her efforts have helped to raise awareness about thyroid disease and have helped many patients to better understand their condition and treatment options.

"I am truly honored to receive this award and to be recognized for my work in the field of thyroid surgery," said Dr. Roy. "I am grateful to Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine for providing a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of women in business and for highlighting the importance of health and wellness in our community."

Story continues

"The thyroid ultrasound screening program led by Dr. Roy is impressive, I don't know of any other program like this in the country," said Dr. Jim Norman, visionary behind the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. "Through this program, her team has found abnormalities that require further evaluation in up to 49% of those screened and has found potential thyroid cancers requiring surgery in 12% of those screened."

During a recent thyroid cancer screening at a medical facility, a patient representative learned she had thyroid cancer. "I talk to patients about thyroid cancer every day, but I didn't have access to any screening program like this through my doctor. No one does," she said. "I participated in a simple, 1-minute ultrasound at my workplace and found out immediately that Dr. Roy saw something concerning. I had my full evaluation the following week, and scheduled surgery to remove my thyroid cancer. Within a two-week period, I found out I had cancer and will subsequently be cured. It's truly amazing, and I know I could not be in better hands."

Dr. Roy says she is passionate about providing these types of resources to not only the local Tampa community, but to the masses she can reach through the internet. "No one's access to quality healthcare should be limited by geography," she said.

Believed to be the highest volume female thyroid surgeon in the world, Dr. Roy performs thousands of thyroid operations annually. Her experience and expertise are significant achievements in a male dominated field. She joined the Clayman Thyroid Center in 2018 and has helped it to become the nation's highest volume thyroid surgery practice. She has helped increase the number of patients seeking an evaluation for thyroid surgery by 77% over the past 12 months.

The Clayman Thyroid Center is a full-service thyroid surgery practice, performing more than 2,000 thyroid operations annually. It specializes in all types of thyroid surgery, including scarless robotic thyroid surgery. The Clayman Thyroid Center moved into its new home at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in 2022, uniting with its sister surgeons at the Norman Parathyroid Center and Carling Adrenal Center to become the world's highest volume endocrine surgery practice. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a first-of-its-kind facility, solely dedicated to the surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancers.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

Media Contact:

Julie Canan

(941) 468-3002

juliec@parathyroid.com

Clayman Thyroid Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayman Thyroid Center)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-rashmi-roy-thyroid-surgeon-at-the-hospital-for-endocrine-surgery-wins-tampa-bay-business-woman-of-the-year-award-in-health-category-301809771.html

SOURCE Clayman Thyroid Center