Dr. Ron Paul Partners with Birch Gold Group to Educate Americans on Wealth Preservation

·3 min read

BURBANK, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ron Paul, a longtime advocate of sound money and common-sense economics, has partnered with Birch Gold Group in an effort to educate the nation on methods to insulate their savings from debasement.

Birch Gold Group (PRNewsfoto/Birch Gold Group)
Birch Gold Group (PRNewsfoto/Birch Gold Group)

Birch Gold asked me, "What's your case for gold today?" I said, "It's the same as it's been for the last 5,000 years!"

Dr. Paul has spent a lifetime serving his country as a medical doctor, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a Congressional representative for the state of Texas. He's written more than 20 books on economic and legal subjects, and is an established critic of both deficit spending and the Federal Reserve's monetary policies.

When asked about this partnership, Dr. Paul said, "Before I started working with Birch Gold, they asked me, 'What's your case for buying gold today?' I said, 'Well, it's the same as it's been for the last 5,000 years!'"

Essentially, Dr. Paul's case for buying gold comes down to financial stability. "Just maintaining what you have is a major challenge today," he said.

Phillip Patrick, senior Precious Metals Specialist with Birch, added, "People confuse not having enough buying power with not having enough money. So they want more money, because they can't pay the grocery bill."

But every time the Federal Reserve prints more money, it reduces the buying power of all other dollars in the world. More money doesn't create more wealth, it just creates inflation.

In Dr. Paul's words, "A lot of people don't even understand that inflation is a tax on your buying power. If you're an American with the relatively modest goal of just keeping your money safe, well, I've got to warn you, it's harder today than it's ever been."

And that's one of the major advantages of opening a gold IRA with Birch Gold Group.

"I'm a big believer in education," Dr. Paul said. "Most of my work has been focused on educating Americans on the benefits of liberty and sound money. And Birch Gold believes in education, first and foremost."

To learn more about how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit https://www.BirchGold.com or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group:

Birch Gold Group (https://www.birchgold.com), the Precious Metal IRA Specialists, is a leading dealer of physical gold and silver in the United States. The business helps people protect their savings, either for retirement as part of a Gold IRA or Silver IRA, or to take physical delivery of precious metals. It has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The Birch Gold team of professionals has decades of combined experience, including past positions with Citigroup, Dun & Bradstreet, and IBM.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-ron-paul-partners-with-birch-gold-group-to-educate-americans-on-wealth-preservation-301525323.html

SOURCE Birch Gold Group

