DR. RONALD L. KIRSHNER APPOINTED CHAIR & MEDICAL DIRECTOR OF THE AUBURN HEART INSTITUTE (AHI)

AUBURN, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn Community Hospital (ACH) announced today that Dr. Ronald L. Kirshner has been appointed Chair and Medical Director of the new Auburn Heart Institute (AHI). Dr. Kirshner's appointment coincides with a multi-million investment the hospital is making to expand its cardiovascular services to meet the needs of patients in the region.

Dr. Kirshner is a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon who comes to the Auburn Heart Institute from Rochester Regional Health Sands-Constellation Heart Institute where he served as the Chief of Cardiac Services and Cardiothoracic (heart) Surgery for over 30 years. Dr. Kirshner is a graduate of Temple University Medical School and completed his internship and residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He has also completed fellowships in Vascular Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He has been practicing as a cardiothoracic surgeon at Rochester General Hospital since 1985. He is board certified in Cardiac and Thoracic surgery. Dr. Kirshner's clinical interests and expertise include Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery and creating systems to drive healthcare efficiency and quality.

"I speak on behalf of Auburn Community Board of Trustees in warmly welcoming Dr. Kirshner to our health care system," stated Anthony Franceschelli, Chairman of the ACH Board of Trustees. "Dr. Kirshner is known far and wide as a leader in the specialty of Cardiac Services and brings with him a wealth of expertise that will be invaluable to, not only to our hospital, but to our patients and community as well."

"We look forward to Dr. Kirshner advancing our cardiac services for our community. With the help of New York State and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand Auburn Community Hospital is experiencing a significant transformation of healthcare in our community that includes our new $15 million comprehensive cancer center, a multi-million-dollar heart institute and a robust orthopedic practice, combined with a five-star nursing home, 3 Urgent Care Centers, along with primary care and specialty care services," stated Scott Berlucchi, President, and CEO.

"I am excited about the opportunity to develop a world-class heart institute in close collaboration with my colleagues and this community. Our goal is to make the Auburn Heart Institute a health care destination for cardiac care in Upstate New York. I am committed to recruiting world class cardiologists and other cardiac professionals to join our multidisciplinary team. The Auburn Heart Institute will include a hospital wide multidisciplinary team of health professionals linking Admissions, the Emergency Department, the Cardiac Catheterization Team, Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, Surgery, Inpatient Telemetry, Outpatient Testing, the Laboratory, Imaging Services and Cardiovascular Rehabilitation," stated Dr. Kirshner.

Initially the Auburn Heart Institute office will be located in a newly renovated wing on the third floor of Auburn Community Hospital 17 Lansing Street. For more information or to make an appointment please call: 315-567-0540.

Auburn Community Hospital is the largest employer in Cayuga County, with a workforce of over 1,200 employees. The Hospital has a combined medical staff of more than two hundred medical professionals and multiple primary care sites. Today, ACH is a Health Care Delivery System that includes the Hospital, an 80-bed Five Star Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, 3 Urgent Care Centers, as well as Primary Care and Specialty Care Services.

