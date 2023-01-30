Dr. Roseann, World Expert on Children's Learning, Behavior and Mental Health Announces Her Podcast: It's Gonna Be OK!

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, psychologist and leader in integrative solutions for children's mental health, today announced her new show It's Gonna Be OK with Dr. Roseann Podcast ( https://drroseann.com/podcast )

It's Gonna Be OK! with Dr. Roseann Podcast

"I created this podcast to give resources to every parent of a struggling child so they don't have to go down the rabbit hole looking for solutions," Dr. Roseann said.

Launching on January 23, the series features Dr. Roseann shares actionable parenting resources for children's behavior and mental health. Designed for busy and overwhelmed parents, the short but powerful episodes are all about real solutions for real problems that kids and families face.

Here are startling mental health statistics that every parent should know:

1 in 2 children in the US have a physical or mental health problem (National Comorbidity Survey, 2011)

It takes on average 11 years from the start of a mental health problem before a person gets help (NAMI, 2019)

17.4% (1 in 6) children 2-8 have a diagnosed mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder (CDC)

18.8% of adolescents report having seriously contemplated suicide (CDC)

With learning, behavioral and mental health issues amongst children on the rise, It's Gonna Be OK with Dr. Roseann is a lifeline for parents of children struggling with behavioral and clinical issues – such as ADHD, executive functioning, learning disability, anxiety, OCD, autism, mood issues, and PANS/PANDAS.

The series addresses a wide range of common concerns, including how to manage inattention, anxiety, and poor executive functioning. With her 30 years of experience helping thousands of families, Dr. Roseann does the research for parents and shares science-backed natural solutions for mental health. The trailer is now available.

It's Gonna Be OK! will debut with 5 episodes a week for 5 weeks. To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check it out on iTunes and other podcast platforms. Full length video versions will also be uploaded on Dr. Roseann's YouTube Channel.



About Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge

Dr. Roseann is an Integrative Children's Mental Health Expert and founder of The Global Institute of Children's Mental Health. For over 30 years, she has done over 10,000 brain maps and helped thousands of children and families find calm through her BrainBehaviorReset™ program.

She has authored three books that focus on improving children's mental health, It's Gonna Be OK!, Brain Under Attack, and The Teletherapy Toolkit.

As a mom of two special needs boys, Dr. Roseann understands what it's like to see her children struggle. She takes great joy in empowering parents and helping families find calm, experience lasting relief, and lead happy lives.

As a trusted media personality, Dr. Roseann has given expert opinions in hundreds of major publications such as NBC, CBS, CNN, PIX11 NYC, The Mel Robbins Show, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Parents Magazine, Parade, etc.

