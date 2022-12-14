U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Dr. Sham Dholakia joins GEn1E Lifesciences as Chief Medical Officer, as it further scales its AI/ML platform, portfolio and partnerships

·3 min read

‍Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of CareDx, Inc. and seasoned medical executive with track record of transforming organizations will join GEn1E Lifesciences as the CMO in Jan 2023 and will lead clinical development, accelerating the development of a new class of targeted therapies to impact devastating immune-related diseases with no treatments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A clinical-stage, next-generation techbio company, developing multitarget, novel and targeted immunomodulatory therapies for rare and inflammatory diseases, today announces the appointment of Dr. Sham Dholakia as the Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Sham Dholakia, former CMO of CareDx, joins GEn1E Lifesciences as Chief Medical Officer

GEn1E has created a differentiated "Platform-in-a-Mechanism" model that uses AI and Machine Learning across the entire end-to-end drug development cycle. The company has validated its platform through several significant milestones including a portfolio of 21+ novel immunomodulators and a clinical-stage purpose-built therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Dr. Sham Dholakia, an accomplished transplant surgeon trained at the University of Oxford, joins GEn1E with more than 15 years of clinical experience in the hospital, pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries. Most recently, he was the CMO of CareDx where he built the clinical team to over 60 people supporting CareDx's growth in transplantation. Dr Dholakia led the delivery of 100 peer reviewed papers, 300 abstracts, regulatory approvals and inclusion of products into international guidelines; Sham has a clear track record of execution, amplification, and unique ability to anticipate what is coming.

Sham read medicine at Imperial College on the Palmar Scholarship and has a DPhil in Surgical Science and Immunology from University of Oxford. Having trained and specialized in immunology in Oxford, he has published over 40 papers as well as book on pharmacology. He is well-versed in complex data analysis, trial design, regulatory submission, and strategies on delivering qualitative and quantitative outputs. He has extensive knowledge and expertise in kinases, AI algorithms, medical devices, and diagnostics.

Dr. Ritu Lal, CEO of GEn1E commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Sham to our team. Sham is a talented clinician with extensive experience in mechanistic, immunological, and clinical translational approaches. His consistent record of driving transformational growth in healthcare will be invaluable to GEn1E as we deliver on our mission to help patients combat uncontrolled inflammation with NextGen and much needed immunomodulatory therapies."

Dr. Sham Dholakia, incoming CMO of GEn1E commented "Uncontrolled inflammation is the core of disease progression and poor clinical outcomes. Our evolution to better understand these pathways in combination with AI and omics allows us to better define and diagnose them, transforming the way we practice. With GEn1E providing both, first and best in class therapies that are highly specific and uniquely targeted on these pathways, we can change the trajectory of these diseases and help many patients who do not have options."

ABOUT GEN1E LIFESCIENCES:

GEn1E Lifesciences is a Clinical-Stage TechBio company accelerating novel, and next-generation immunomodulatory therapies for rare and inflammatory diseases. GEn1E has created a differentiated "platform in a mechanism" model that uses machine learning across the entire end-to-end drug development cycle. The company has validated its platform through several significant milestones including a portfolio of 21+ novel immunomodulators and a clinical-stage purpose-built therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a devastating respiratory condition with no approved therapeutic treatments and a ~40% mortality rate.

GEn1E Lifesciences is based in Palo Alto, CA, with a laboratory in Mountain View, CA. For more information on GEn1E, visit www.gen1e.com and follow GEn1E on LinkedIn.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-sham-dholakia-joins-gen1e-lifesciences-as-chief-medical-officer-as-it-further-scales-its-aiml-platform-portfolio-and-partnerships-301702871.html

SOURCE GEn1E Lifesciences Inc.

