Dr. Takashi Wada Named IEHP Chief Medical Officer

·2 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to announce Dr. Takashi Wada as their new Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Wada will oversee IEHP's Health Services department and collaboratively lead the implementation of initiatives such as CalAIM, Home and Community-Based Services, the organization's Strategic Plan, and more.

IEHP is proud to announce Dr. Takashi Wada as their new Chief Medical Officer.
IEHP is proud to announce Dr. Takashi Wada as their new Chief Medical Officer.

In addition, Dr. Wada will provide clinical and strategic leadership through accountable processes to improve the quality-of-care delivery with improved external quality metrics. "With innovative healthcare initiatives rolling out at state and federal levels, I'm eager to lead and support our team's work, so that we may contribute in new and meaningful ways that will positively impact the wellness of our own members and communities," he said.

Dr. Wada joined IEHP in 2019 as Vice President of Population Health. In this capacity, he oversaw the internal departments of Behavioral Health & Care Management, Community & Family Health, Health Education, and Practice Transformation. He also played a key role in various statewide and regional population health initiatives.

Prior to his role at IEHP, Dr. Wada served as Chief Medical Officer/ Deputy Chief Medical Officer for CenCal Health and Director/Health Officer for Santa Barbara County's Health Department.

Dr. Wada received an undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences from University of California, Riverside, and a master's degree in public health from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He completed his medical degree from UCLA and his graduate medical education at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

"Dr. Wada truly has a passion for this work," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton.

"I couldn't be more thrilled that he is joining our Executive Team. We are absolutely looking forward to working with Dr. Wada in his new role and continuing our mission to heal and inspire the human spirit."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-takashi-wada-named-iehp-chief-medical-officer-301363088.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

