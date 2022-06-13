U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,809.75
    -89.25 (-2.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,801.00
    -587.00 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,505.00
    -335.00 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.90
    -43.70 (-2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.47
    -2.20 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    -18.40 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.44 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.78
    +6.69 (+25.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0097 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4620
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,202.17
    -3,336.43 (-12.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.59
    -149.01 (-22.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.42
    -131.10 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Dr. Thomas Stricker Joins OneOncology as Medical Director for Precision Medicine

·3 min read

NASHVILLE. Tenn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, today appointed Thomas Stricker, MD as Medical Director for Precision Medicine. Dr. Stricker will work with partner practices to create workflows that reduce physicians' burden of genomic test ordering and interpretation, so they have more time to spend with their patients. Dr. Stricker reports to Chief Medical Officer, Davey Daniel, MD.

Tom Strickland, MD, joins OneOncology as Medical Director for Precision Medicine.
Tom Strickland, MD, joins OneOncology as Medical Director for Precision Medicine.

Stricker will work with practices to to reduce physicians' burden of genomic test ordering and interpretation.

Stricker says he sees three pillars of assistance for testing that he and his team can provide to physician partners:

1)      At order, to make sure the right tests are ordered.
2)      At initial result, to make sure that the appropriate therapy is given based on the current data. 
3)      At recurrence or progression, to identify additional options whether they or standard of care or a clinical trial option.

"The complexity of pathology standards in oncology necessitates a change in the way that results are delivered, such as comprehensive reports that summarize the key data from multiple tests," Dr. Stricker said. "I am excited to help build systems that can empower our physicians to maximize the value of testing during each stage."

Dr. Stricker was most recently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology at Vanderbilt University where he founded the Somatic Clinical Sign-out Team and the Clinical Genomics Lab, which generates whole exome and other germline sequencing panels. Dr. Stricker also served as associate director of VANTAGE, the research sequencing core for Vanderbilt.

At Vanderbilt, Dr. Stricker also served on molecular tumor boards and was on the team that founded GENIE, an American Association for Cancer Research initiative for the sharing of genomic cancer sequencing data across institutions. Dr. Stricker has extensive experience in generating and analyzing Next Generation Sequencing data, and in generating and signing out clinical genomic reports.

"Dr. Stricker has extensive experience in genomic sequencing, research and developing data integrations across cancer institutions," said Davey Daniel, MD, OneOncology's Chief Medical Officer. "His knowledge, experience and vision are a perfect fit to support our physicians' abilities to use genomic testing to match the right treatment or trial at the right time – all in oncology practices that are conveniently located close to where patients live."

Dr. Stricker earned his MD and PhD from Washington University in St. Louis. Following a residency in Anatomical Pathology and a fellowship in Bone and Soft Tissue at The University of Chicago, he joined Dr. Kevin White's lab in the Institute for Genomics and Systems Biology as a post-doctoral fellow. While there, he developed expertise in generating and analyzing data from the then-new next generation sequencing technologies.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 700 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/OneOncology)
(PRNewsfoto/OneOncology)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-thomas-stricker-joins-oneoncology-as-medical-director-for-precision-medicine-301566293.html

SOURCE OneOncology

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • I'm a Virus Expert and I Warn You Not to Go Here Even if it's Open

    COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have essentially been lifted across the US—but that doesn't mean the virus has disappeared. "New variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are detected every week," says Stuart Campbell Ray, M.D., vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Most come and go — some persist, but don't become more common; some increase in the population for a while, and then fizzle out. When a change in the infection pattern first pops up, it can be very

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Safe and Effective in Children Under 5, FDA Says

    Three doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine appear to be safe and effective for use in kids aged 6 months to 4 years, says the U.S. health regulator.

  • FDA says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5

    Federal health officials said Sunday that kid-sizes doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5, a key step toward a long-awaited decision to begin vaccinating the youngest American children.

  • CDC lifts COVID test requirement for international travelers

    The CDC has announced that air travelers coming to the United States will no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country. Michael George has the latest.

  • Strike on Chortkiv in Ternopil region: 23 people injured, 10 still in hospital

    ROMAN PETRENKO, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 18:22 23 people have been injured, including civilians and soldiers, as a result of a missile attack on Chortkiv, Ternopil region, on the evening of 11 June.

  • Newborn baby who lived for 27 minutes would have survived if mum had not been turned away from nearest hospital twice

    An inquest found that Archie Batten, who lived just 27 minutes, would have survived if his mother hadn't been turned away from hospital in Kent twice while she was in labour.

  • Ozzy Osbourne, 73, to undergo 'major' surgery that will 'determine the rest of his life'

    Sharon Osbourne said her rock star husband Ozzy needs a "major operation" which will "determine the rest of his life" during an appearance on her UK television show Talk TV.

  • Blood Tests That Detect Cancers Create Risks for Those Who Use Them

    Jim Ford considers himself a lucky man: An experimental blood test found his pancreatic cancer when it was at an early stage. It is among the deadliest of all common cancers and is too often found too late. After scans, a biopsy and surgery, then chemotherapy and radiation, Ford, 77, who lives in Sacramento, California, has no detectable cancer. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “As my doctor said, I hit the lottery,” he said. Tests like the one that diagnosed him have w

  • US: Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under 5

    Federal health officials said Sunday that kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5, a key step toward a long-awaited decision to begin vaccinating the youngest American children. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the Pfizer shot ahead of a Wednesday meeting where outside experts will vote on whether the shots are ready for the nation’s 18 million babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Kids under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S.

  • Hennepin Healthcare CEO on gun violence public health crisis

    This week, in the wake of recent mass shootings, leaders from Minnesota hospitals and health systems came together to declare gun violence a public health crisis. Sunday morning, we heard from Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis on the declaration.

  • Senate gun deal provides nationwide funding for mental health clinics

    The bipartisan Senate deal aimed at preventing gun violence includes funding for a nationwide expansion of community mental health clinics, senators said Sunday. The proposal marks a significant move on mental health in addition to the measures aimed directly at guns. The measure from Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) would provide…

  • Nine pedestrians struck by truck in Los Angeles, say officials

    One adult is described as being seriously injured while the rest had minor injuries

  • Two more cases of monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts

    Health officials have confirmed two more cases of monkeypox in Massachusetts.

  • Jeff Bridges Shares Powerful Lessons From Cancer And COVID-19 Bouts

    Bridges, who announced his lymphoma diagnosis in October 2020, also revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 during chemotherapy.

  • Michigan doctor's mom died during childbirth after she couldn't get an abortion

    Dr. Yahya Basha recalls his mother dying from childbirth at the age of 34 after she was unable to get an abortion.

  • Not Using These Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Studies Show

    With no known cure, dementia continues to pose a growing threat nationwide. Researchers are working to develop better medication and methods to combat symptoms in people already diagnosed, as well as studying the link between various controllable factors and a heightened risk of developing dementia later in life. For example, people who have certain vitamin deficiencies have a higher risk of dementia, as do those who don't engage in enough physical activity.In addition, another factor is well wi

  • Signs Your COVID is "Out of Control"

    COVID cases are up (again) and while we're all exhausted from dealing with the last two years, the virus isn't going anywhere just yet. It seems like everyone has COVID right now and with people still getting infected daily, being aware of symptoms and signs that indicate when to seek medical treatment is vital in staying safe. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies who has been treating COVID patients since t

  • There’s No Miracle Cure for Obesity—or Is There?

    Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have powerful new medicines for weight loss. Wall Street predicts massive sales.

  • We Let Monkeypox Spread for Too Long. If It Infects Our Pets, There’s No Getting Rid of It

    There are two strains of monkeypox in the U.S. — and that means it's been here longer than we thought