Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Softhread

·3 min read

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softhread announced today that Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced technology and business leader, Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes will assume her new role on a full-time basis effective January 1, 2022 and succeed one of the company's founders, Dr. Yesha, who will remain with Softhread as chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Yesha said, "Softhread has demonstrated the outstanding performance of its patented blockchain technology platform applied to several use cases within the healthcare, life sciences and supply chain industries. We are looking forward to Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes executing our new strategic vision and expanding our global reach. She will be invaluable in ensuring our success, as we prepare for our first round of financing."

In addition to her leadership and angel-investor roles in several national and international organizations, Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes brings vast experience in the commercial and academic arenas. As a digital innovator and transformation expert, Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes has had the opportunity to drive large-scale deployments of emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI across a variety of industries and markets. The company's Board of Directors has expressed confidence in the experience, expertise, and passion Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes brings and is looking forward to executing the new strategic direction under her leadership to initiate and accelerate the development of new commercial solutions in the company's portfolio.

"Softhread is proud of its past, current and on-going close relationships, agreements, and strategic partnerships with Deloitte, IBM, CISCO, Intel, NIST, University of Maryland, the National Science Foundation SBIR grant, as well as the MDEpiNet Coordinating Center at Weill Cornell Medicine under a cooperative agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration. They have provided the opportunity to prove the value proposition of our solution. I am humbled and honored to join an incredible team that has created a ground-breaking solution. As I take on this new role, I am grateful for the support of the Board and looking forward to executing the company's strategic vision," said Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes.

Dr Vasiliu-Feltes has a track record of executive leadership roles at Mednax and the University of Miami, as well as international organizations such as the Government Blockchain Association and the World Business Angels Investment Forum. She holds executive certifications from several Universities such as: Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy, and Blockchain Technology and Business Innovation from MIT Sloan; Finance, Negotiation and Bioethics from Harvard; and Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford. She earned her executive master's in business administration degree from the University of Miami, Herbert Business School in 2011 after completing her post-graduate Residency and Fellowship at the Columbia University of New York, College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2003.

About Softhread

Softhread is a technology company that uses Chios - a patent-pending blockchain and AI-enabled platform that preserves confidentiality and optimizes network security, while enhancing operational efficiency. Through its decentralized system that empowers state-of-the-art interoperability, Softhread builds scalable enterprise solutions that are highly customizable, industry-agnostic and optimize the ROI of data management.

For more information about Softhread's solution, please visit www.softhread.com.

Media Contact:
322066@email4pr.com
305-903-5586

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-vasiliu-feltes-appointed-as-chief-executive-officer-of-softhread-301412858.html

SOURCE Softhread Inc.

