U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.64
    +11.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,653.27
    +176.81 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,025.81
    +21.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.70
    +2.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    +2.26 (+3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    -11.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.28 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1550
    +0.6050 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,038.00
    -123.35 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.05
    +2.39 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.08
    -33.55 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Dr. Vince Clinical Research Strengthens Investigator Team with the Addition of George Atiee, MD

Dr. Vince Clinical Research
·2 min read

Overland Park, KS., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) announced the addition of highly experienced investigator George J. Atiee, M.D. to the medical team at its world-class clinical pharmacology unit.

Dr. Atiee has been practicing medicine with a focus on clinical research for over 35 years.  He has participated as an investigator on well over 300 clinical studies. Dr. Atiee is licensed by the State Board of Medical Examiners in Texas, Indiana, Nebraska and Kansas.

Prior to his role with DVCR, Dr. Atiee served in various leadership roles such as Vice President, Medical Director, Site Director, and Lab Director for multiple clinical research organizations. Additionally, he served as the Chief Resident at the esteemed Baylor College of Medicine Residency Program and as a physician and Chief of Primary Care Clinic for the United States Airforce.

“I am honored and excited to be given opportunity to work with Dr. Vince and the experienced team he has assembled. Phase 1 clinical research has changed dramatically over the past decade,” said Atiee. “I have no doubt the new, state of the art facility will set the benchmark for years to come. Sponsors and study participants deserve the best and I know that will be our goal.”

When asked about the addition, DVCR’s CEO and Medical Director, Brad Vince, D.O. stated “Dr. Atiee brings a unique perspective to our organization with his ability to assess critical study paths and provide operations teams with efficient strategies for enrollment, data collection, and biomedical interventions. As Phase 1 clinical research continues to evolve, we will need more investigators who are able to adapt and effectively integrate technology into their oversight of studies. I have the utmost confidence that Dr. Atiee will do so.”

About Dr. Vince Clinical Research

Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) is a world-class CRO (Contract Research Organization) with a custom-built, green-designed headquarters and research complex encompassing three buildings in Overland Park, KS. DVCR’s complex includes a 90-bed clinical pharmacology unit featuring a combination of luxurious and private research suites and a GMP compliant pharmacy with positive and negative pressure compounding rooms. DVCR specializes in conducting clinical trials for both healthy normal volunteers and patient populations in a wide variety of early phase trials. By leveraging both technology and one of the country’s most experienced leadership teams, DVCR provides Smarter, Faster Data to their biopharmaceutical clients.

CONTACT: Zach Bader Dr. Vince Clinical Research 913-271-0272 zbader@drvince.com


Recommended Stories

  • Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Gain On Updated Data From Investigational Myeloma Drug

    Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) presented updated interim data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating single-agent HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As of the data cut-off date of October 17, the interim results showed that HPN217 demonstrated clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients with RRMM (62 patients treated across fixed dose and step dose regimens). HPN

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the End of 2022

    You don't have to be in a hurry when it comes to buying stocks. Here are three top stocks to buy hand over fist before the end of 2022 (listed in alphabetical order). Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) should have plenty of good news on the way next year.

  • Amgen Agrees to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 Billion

    The U.S. biotech company’s deal for the drugmaker, which develops medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is the year’s largest healthcare merger.

  • Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

    Lucy Harman, 20, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed she was rapidly losing weight

  • Regeneron Highlights Its First Phase 2 Data To Build Case In CD20xC3 Bispecific Space

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) announced updated data from a Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial (ELM-1 and ELM-2) evaluating investigational odronextamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). These included first data from a Phase 2 cohort of CAR-T naïve patients and updated data from a dose expansion cohort of a Phase 1 trial in patients who had progressed on CAR-T therapy. In the first look at the Phase 2 portion, Regeneron said the objective re

  • The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top

    The Occupational Information Network, part of the Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs. Here are the top 10.

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • Germany Set to Ignite a Legal Marijuana Revolution in Europe

    Getty ImagesBERLIN—When Amsterdam pioneered “coffee shops” in the 1970s, the European capital was one of very few places where you could openly buy and smoke weed—and it quickly became a global mecca for marijuana enthusiasts. But over the last decade, the grass has grown greener on the other side of the Atlantic, with Colorado and Washington state legalizing recreational cannabis use in 2012 and Uruguay becoming the first country to legalize it the next year, followed by Canada in 2018.Europe h

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.

  • Federal prisons are punishing people for using a medication they are supposed to be providing

    Congress told the Bureau of Prisons to make Suboxone and other opioid addiction medications widely available, but few prisoners who need the help have received it.

  • Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid

    A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the Journal report added. Amgen and Horizon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $22 billion - had said it was in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Global Services unit, all three of which have been active in deal-making this year.

  • Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

    Amgen will acquire Horizon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare, autoimmune diseases, for about $26.4 billion. Each Horizon shareholder will receive $116.50 per share for each share they own. The deal has an enterprise value of about $28.3 billion, Amgen said.

  • Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

    Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. One troubling indicator for seniors: Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks. Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • How to avoid illness as COVID-19 and the flu surge

    The coronavirus and the flu are surging in California. Here are the steps to protect yourself from getting sick during the holiday season.

  • COVID hospitalizations among older Americans causing concern: ‘Worry about your granny’

    A rapid surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations is causing considerable concern among elderly Americans. COVID-related hospitalizations in the United States are up 30% over the last two weeks, with older patients accounting for many of those cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The crisis coincides with fewer than 50% of Americans ...

  • The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

    Ever since monosodium glutamate was identified as the source of unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been unwelcome; yet, advocates promote its use in kitchens, even with a reputation that's tough to swallow.