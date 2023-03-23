NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 25th, the luxury fragrance brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze will host an all-day Grand Opening Event to celebrate its new home on 25 Bond Street in New York City from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Coming to you from Florence, Italy, the opening marks the Brand's first flagship store in the United States.

Grand Opening Saturday March 25th from 11am-7pm at 25 Bond St

The boutique offers the full range of scented creations by Dr. Vranjes Firenze, including products for the home like exquisite candles and home diffusers as well as the personal fragrance collection consisting of five Eau de Parfums and other products that will enhance your lifestyle. Stop by to discover the elegance of Dr. Vranjes Firenze and the carefully curated selection of unique scents.

About Dr. Vranjes Firenze

Dr. Vranjes Firenze's history is all about tradition, craftsmanship, science, and research. A passion born and developed in Florence since 1983, it reaches the entire world through the sense of smell. Since the Company's founding, Dr. Paolo Vranjes has been pursuing his vision of precious and evocative olfactory experiences, and these can be discovered in all his creations: Home Fragrances, Carparfum & Eau De Parfum. With elegance and contemporaneity, the Brand offers the scented key to experiencing enchanted atmospheres

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-vranjes-firenze-nyc-boutique-grand-opening-301780136.html

SOURCE Sense USA Inc.; Dr. Vranjes Firenze