Dr. Wilhelm Steger is the new CEO of the ZKW Group

·3 min read

WIESELBURG, Austria, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of May 16, 2022, Dr. Wilhelm Steger has taken over the position as CEO of the ZKW Group. The renowned manager most recently worked as a top management consultant in the automotive industry and in the private equity environment. He has more than 25 years of management experience in the automotive industry - including well-known companies such as Siemens VDO, Continental Automotive, Delphi, Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe and Nidec AMEC Europe. Wilhelm Steger replaces the previous ZKW CEO Oliver Schubert, who successfully led the company for six years and has decided to take on new professional challenges. "My goal is to secure a future-proof and stable development of the ZKW Group as a system supplier for premium lighting systems on the international market. At this point, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Oliver Schubert for his commitment to ZKW," said Dr. Steger.

As a C-level executive - Dr. Steger possesses extensive expertise in many areas of vehicle supply, of which mechatronics and electronics, sensor technology, ADAS, LED and semiconductor technology, but also software development are of particular importance to ZKW. Dr. Steger also has many years of experience in managing globally positioned companies with Asian owners and was able to spend some time in Seoul himself during his career. He is looking forward to working with the Korean management and generating the best possible synergies between LG Electronics and ZKW.

Click to download images.

About ZKW
The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2021, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.07 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient.

Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai (Kia), JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini, MAN, VW, Seat).

With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

Contact
ZKW Group GmbH
Sandra Simeonidis-Huber
Group Communication und Marketing
Rottenhauser Straße 8
3250 Wieselburg
T +43 7416 505 2051 
sandra.simeonidis-huber@zkw-group.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-wilhelm-steger-is-the-new-ceo-of-the-zkw-group-301552322.html

SOURCE ZKW Group

