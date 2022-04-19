U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.67
    +30.98 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,685.60
    +273.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,415.15
    +82.79 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.85
    +7.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.82
    -4.39 (-4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.20
    -18.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.47 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9050
    +0.0430 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6600
    +1.6600 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.50
    +2,049.17 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.08
    +14.52 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.74
    -16.64 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Dr. William Dahut Named Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society

·2 min read

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Dahut has been named Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society. In this role, he will oversee the strategic direction of intramural and extramural research and manage all pieces of the Discovery pillar, including surveillance and health equity science, population science, cancer screening guidelines, and extramural discovery science. Dahut will begin his tenure with ACS on May 16.

American Cancer Society Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society)
American Cancer Society Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society)

Dahut comes to ACS from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), where he is the scientific director for clinical research at NCI's Center for Cancer Research, head of the prostate cancer clinical research section, and NCI clinical director. He is also a professor of medicine at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.

"Dr. Dahut is internationally recognized as an exceptional physician-scientist, cancer researcher and leader," said Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society. "Under his leadership, ACS-supported discovery science will be poised to further accelerate new advances in cancer prevention, detection, management and cure."

Dahut has been focused on helping cancer patients throughout his career. He has pioneered treatment regimens in prostate cancer and is a recognized expert in other areas such as clinical trials and immunotherapy. He received his MD from Georgetown University and completed clinical training in internal medicine at the National Naval Medical Center, followed by training in hematology and medical oncology at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and the Medicine Branch of the NCI. Dahut has worked as an attending physician in the NCI-Navy Medical Oncology Branch and has been on faculty at Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown University.

A true thought leader, Dahut sits on numerous boards and committees related to his work. He has won distinguished honors and awards throughout his career and garnered over 250 peer reviewed publications. He is Chair-Elect of the Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Research Program Integration Panel, has spoken to audiences across the country and worldwide and trained dozens of medical oncology fellows.

Dahut resides in Bethesda, Md.

About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-william-dahut-named-chief-scientific-officer-for-the-american-cancer-society-301528040.html

SOURCE American Cancer Society

Recommended Stories

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Moderna says its bivalent COVID-19 booster provides more protection against omicron than the approved booster

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 2.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its bivalent COVID-19 booster candidate generated two times the antibodies against the beta and omicron variants for at least six months when compared with Moderna's already approved booster shot. Moderna's experimental bivalent booster is a mix of an omicron-specific booster and the COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on the original strain of the virus. The study evaluated the bivalent booster in about 89

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rockets As Its First FDA Approval Looks Imminent

    Axsome Therapeutics said Tuesday it agreed to the FDA's requirements for approving its depression drug, and AXSM stock rocketed.

  • Neptune Wellness Expands Popular Mood Ring Portfolio with New Cannabis Strains

    Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new line of true-to cannabis flavour-forward strains available in multiple formats across Ontario. The line also features environmentally-friendly features such as compostable packaging and biodegradable hemp plastic.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • 2 Red Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biotech that focuses on eye-related diseases, is one such company aiming to make a dent in the coronavirus vaccine market in North America. Let's look into two such issues and discuss whether Ocugen is worth investing in. Ocugen's candidate, Covaxin, was developed by India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after more than 100 reports of illnesses

    The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is fast becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, with symptoms similar to previous strains of the virus. "It's important to know and recognize all of the symptoms of Omicron. Symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue could be COVID," says Dr. Claire Steves from King's College London. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, get tested and isolate until you have your test result." Here are symptoms of BA.2, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure

  • Bed blockers take up more space than Covid patients in England’s overwhelmed hospitals

    Bed blockers are taking up more space than Covid patients in England's overwhelmed hospitals, it has emerged, as the Government was urged to do more to fund social care.

  • Cancer mystery at NJ school

    More than 100 people who graduated from Colonia High School have developed brain cancer.

  • Rebel Wilson denies using ‘magic weight loss pills’ or specific diet plan during health journey

    Actor has previously spoken about being treated differently since weight loss

  • I’m a pediatrician who cares for transgender kids – here’s what you need to know about social support, puberty blockers and other medical options that improve lives of transgender youth

    Transgender medicine uses a multidisciplinary approach to help trans youth live happier lives. Sudowoodo/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen Charlie, a 10-year-old boy, came in for his first visit, he didn’t look at me or my colleague. Angry and crying, he insisted to us that he was cisgender – that he was a boy and had been born male. A few months before Charlie came into our office, he handed a note to his mother with four simple words, “I am a boy.” Up until that point Charlie had been living in

  • Japan approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel endorsed use of Novavax's protein vaccine, which is designed with similar technology used to fight diseases such as the flu and hepatitis B, for the first two shots and a booster. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that Novavax product adds variety to the choices available and could appeal to those who are hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, which are designed with newer technologies.

  • Unlearn.AI, a startup developing a 'digital twin' service for clinical trials, raises $50M

    The idea of digital twins -- digital representations of humans built with computer models -- for medical research is gaining traction in both the private and academic sectors. With predictive simulation technology, some experts say that digital twins have the potential to improve healthcare by assessing health risks before a disease becomes symptomatic, helping clinicians determine, for example, when (and whether) to intervene. A future where doctors can simulate the effects of all possible treatments on patients’ digital twins to determine the most effective course is admittedly ambitious.

  • Spring allergy pain? Here are 3 tips to beat the sinus pressure

    Looking for relief from painful sinus pressure this spring allergy season? Board certified allergist Dr. Tania Elliott has top tips for keeping your allergies and nasal symptoms under control.

  • Wake Forest med student who implied she harmed patient for mocking pronoun pin on ‘extended leave’

    North Carolina's Wake Forest School of Medicine fourth-year student Kychelle Del Rosario is on "extended leave" and no longer participating in patient care activities amid controversy over a tweet suggesting she intentionally missed a vein during a blood draw so a patient who mocked her gender "pronoun pin" would have to get "stuck twice."

  • U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

    U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

  • Omicron infection induces limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

    Unvaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant are unlikely to develop immune responses that will protect them against other variants of the coronavirus, a new study suggests. Unlike antibodies induced by COVID-19 vaccines or infections with earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants, antibodies induced by the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants do not neutralize other versions of the virus, researchers found when they analyzed blood samples obtained after Omicron infection.

  • Read Why Did Bristol Myers and Nektar End $3.6B Immuno-Oncology Program

    Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo. The decision follows the results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage studies of bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG) in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and bladder cancer. A preplanned interim analysis found that the investigational combination failed to improve on the overa