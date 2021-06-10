U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,441.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,798.25
    -16.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,324.80
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.54
    -0.42 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.40
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    -0.24 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.06
    +0.99 (+5.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4076
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5100
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,827.94
    +2,561.68 (+7.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.88
    +78.85 (+9.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.08
    +7.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

Dracula Technologies turns ambient light into energy with printed solar cells

Catherine Shu
·2 min read
A bat-shaped organic photovoltaic module from Dracula Technologies
A bat-shaped organic photovoltaic module from Dracula Technologies

A bat-shaped organic photovoltaic module from Dracula Technologies

Internet of Things devices are proliferating, making daily tasks more convenient for many people—but that comes at cost. The United Nations expects the amount of e-waste created globally to reach 52.2 million metric tons this year, and a sizable portion of that are dead batteries.

Dracula Technologies, a French startup that is currently exhibiting virtually at Computex, wants to help with its inkjet-printed organic photovoltaic (OPV, or organic solar cells) technology. Called LAYER (or Light As Your Energetic Response), Dracula Technologies’ OPV modules run indoors on natural or artificial ambient light, and can be used to power low-consumption indoor devices. Because they are printed and not made of silicon, the OPV modules' shape is more customizable and, unlike many batteries, it does not use rare earths or heavy metals. Instead, the modules are created from carbon-based material.

In addition to being better for the environment, LAYER is also more economical—the company claims it can reduce the total cost of ownership by four times compared to batteries.

Exeger takes $38M to ramp up production of its flexible solar cells for self-powered gadgets

Dracula Technologies is currently working with manufacturers, including a partnership with Japanese semiconductor company Renesas Electronics and AND Technology Research (ANDtr) to create a self-powering, battery-less IoT device that can send messages through BLE to a mobile app.

Dracula Technologies was founded in 2011, after a project in collaboration with the CEA (Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives, or the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), a public research organization. Chief executive officer Brice Cruchon saw the tech’s commercial potential and after six years of research and development, LAYER was launched through the Hello Tomorrow program for deep tech startups

So far, Dracula Technologies has raised a total of 4.4 million euros (about $5.4 million USD), including a 2 million euros round in 2016 from angel investors for a pilot line, and 2.4 million euros raised last year from MGI Digital and ISRA Cards, which Dracula Technologies is using to increase the production of its photovoltaic modules during its pre-industrialization stage. The company plans to move to its industrial phase in 2024, with the goal of producing millions of modules per year.

MGI Digital, a digital printing and finishing tech company, and ISRA Cards, which makes high-value electronic cards (like licenses or gift and loyalty cards), are Dracula Technologies’ industrial partners. It is also part of the Solar Impulse Foundation’s #1000 Solutions, a guide to green energy solutions that can be implemented on a large scale.

Despite pandemic setbacks, the clean energy future is underway

Recommended Stories

  • New GameStop Chairman Gives Nod to Reddit Crowd, Stock Rises

    GameStop is holding its annual shareholder meeting today, and the new chairman thanked the WallStreetBets crowd.

  • GameStop’s Wall Street Following Has Dwindled Amid Reddit Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is heading into its first-quarter earnings report with half the number of analysts covering the stock than before retail traders helped fuel a quadruple-digit surge in shares.The video-game retailer is currently covered by four analysts tracked by Bloomberg, down from nine analysts at the beginning of the year. As of Wednesday, GameStop has two hold and two sell ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Telsey Advisory Group was the latest firm to walk away f

  • Dogecoin Follows Bitcoin’s Lead, Flips Green

    Dogecoin is following the leader and riding bitcoin’s coattails to gains.

  • India Court Allows Billionaire Agarwal to Takeover Videocon

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s bankruptcy court has allowed billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Technologies to takeover Videocon Industries Ltd.Videocon’s shares will be delisted as part of the plan submitted in December, the company told the stock exchange late Tuesday. Twin Star, a part of Agarwal’s Vedanta Group, will pay about 30 billion rupees ($410 million) to Videocon’s lenders, people familiar with the matter had said earlier.The company will put up 5 billion rupees within 90 days and the rest

  • Volkswagen to get $351 million in dieselgate settlement with former execs

    Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had agreed with former executives, including ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn, to settle claims related to the dieselgate scandal that will see the carmaker receive 288 million euros ($351 million) in compensation. The settlement comes as Winterkorn was charged by Berlin prosecutors with giving false testimony to the German parliament when he said he was unaware of the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating before it became public. Winterkorn stepped down as Volkswagen CEO in September 2015, a week after the scandal, in which the company admitted using illegal software to rig U.S. diesel engine tests, broke.

  • Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

    Wall Street continues to be largely bullish on the oil sector, with some analysts saying that oil prices could hit $80 as gasoline demand continues to increase

  • Mortgage borrowing slows, even as low rates offer big refinance savings

    Mortgage applications decline as refinance demand tumbles.

  • World Bank warns of widening inequality amid fastest global economic rebound in 80 years

    The World Bank on Tuesday said it expects the global economy to rebound by the fastest pace in 80 years, although many of the world’s emerging and developing economies will continue to face an uphill battle through the recovery.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Short-Term Setback May Be Sign Price is Ahead of Fundamentals

    Bullish traders may be lightening up because of renewed talks between the U.S. and Iran, a drop in China’s crude imports and a stronger U.S. Dollar.

  • These EV Stocks Could Explode Higher This Summer

    With Biden pouring money into the industry and all the largest car companies on earth getting in on the game, what is the best way to play the latest EV industry boom?

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • Big countries' tax deal to reveal rift in Europe

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A global deal on corporate tax looks set to bring to a climax a deep-seated European Union battle, pitting large members Germany, France and Italy against Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The European Commission, the EU's executive, has long struggled to get agreement within the bloc on a common approach to taxation, a freedom which has been jealously guarded by all its 27 members, both large and small. "The traditional EU tax holdouts are trying to keep the framework as flexible as possible so that they can continue to do business more or less as usual," Rebecca Christie of Brussels-based think tank Bruegel said.

  • VW Battery Maker Northvolt Raises $2.75 Billion in Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB raised $2.75 billion in its biggest financing round yet to expand its operations and cater to surging demand in Europe for cells made with green energy.The private placement was co-led by Swedish pension funds AP1, AP2, AP3 and AP4, and Omers Capital Markets, alongside existing investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Volkswagen AG, according to a statement published on Wednesday.“We need to enhance both the capacity as well as research and d

  • China central bank chief says inflation under control, vows 'normal' monetary policy

    China's central bank governor said inflation is "basically under control", and monetary policy would be kept steady, in comments a day after concerns over inflationary pressures were fanned by data showing the fastest rise in factory-gate prices in 12 years. "We must adhere to policy stability as a priority, and stick to implementing normal monetary policy," Yi Gang told a financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday, forecasting this year's inflation at below 2%. "Keeping interest rates at a proper level is conducive to the stable and healthy development of the markets," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor said.

  • London May Still Dominate European Finance, Report Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Paris and Frankfurt have their work cut out if they’re going to seriously challenge the City of London.That’s the conclusion of an analysis by London-based think tank New Financial, which found five times more international financial activity in the U.K. than France or Germany.While the report relies on data from 2019 -- before Brexit came into effect, and before London lost its crown as Europe’s top place to buy and sell shares -- it underlines the City’s lead over European rival

  • Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

  • Credit Suisse Scraps Plan to Back Trader’s Fund Amid Crises

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG canceled a plan to back star trader Hamza Lemssouguer’s credit fund in a stunning about-face as it dials back risk after the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital.The Swiss lender agreed with Lemssouguer that he should take his Arini European Credit fund outside the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. Credit Suisse will not invest any money or retain an ownership stake, said a person familiar with the matter.Sofia

  • Ohio sues to have Google declared a public utility

    Ohio asked a court on Tuesday to declare Alphabet's Google a public utility, a step the state's Republican attorney general said would forbid the search and advertising giant from giving preferential treatment to its own products. "When you own the railroad or the electric company or the cellphone tower, you have to treat everyone the same and give everybody access," Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. The lawsuit, which estimates that Google is used for nearly 90% of internet searches and has 95% of the search share on mobile devices, accuses Google of responding to certain search requests in a way that prioritizes Google's products even if other responses would give better answers.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently regaining a neutral posture following a bounce from the $31,500 level of support on new that El Salvador has passed a bill that considers Bitcoin as legal tender.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hover near highs as bond yields dip

    World stocks hovered near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell on Wednesday as some of U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as future inflation pressures ease. A little noticed ruling by the Senate parliamentarian in late May said Democrats can only use "reconciliation" once in a fiscal year to circumvent legislation that requires 60 votes. Democratic fiscal packages in Congress are rapidly shrinking, leading to a net outcome that inflationary pressures are set to recede, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.