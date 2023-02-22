Draft decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 16 March 2023

Telia Lietuva

Draft agenda and draft decisions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) shareholders to be held on 16 March 2023 proposed by the Board of the Company:



1. Election of the Company’s Board members.

Draft decision:

Taking into consideration that Douglas Gordon Lubbe, a member and the Chair of the Board, has resigned from the Board of the Company as of 14 October 2022, and Dovilė Grigienė, an independent member of the Board, has resigned from the Board on 15 December 2022, to elect to the Board of the Company for the current term of the Board:

1) ________________ (proposed by [...]),

2) ________________ (proposed by [...]).

Telia Company AB, as a shareholder of Telia Lietuva, AB holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 16 March 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania, the following nominees to be elected to the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB for the current term of the Board:

1) Mr. Dan Olov Strömberg,

2) Ms. Leda Iržikevičienė (as an independent member of the Board).

Dan Olov Strömberg (born in 1958) – CEO of Telia Lietuva from 4 July 2018 till 28 February 2023. Also, he is Senior Vice President & Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) at Telia Company AB (Sweden), Chair of the Supervisory Council of Telia Eesti AS (Estonia) and member of the Board of Association Investors’ Forum (Lithuania). He has studied Marketing and Finance at IHM/Stockholm University in Sweden. Has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Leda Iržikevičienė (born in 1973) is Head of OP Corporate Bank (Finland) branch in Lithuania. Also, she is member of the Board of Association “Lyderė“ (Lithuania). Leda has Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from Vilnius University and completed International Executive Master of Business Administration programme at Baltic Management Institute (Lithuania). Has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Both candidates upon election to the Board will be regarded as non-executive members of the Board, and Leda Iržikevičienė will be regarded as independent member of the Board.



2. Regarding payment for audit services for the year 2022.



On 27 April 2021, the shareholders of the Company have elected UAB Deloitte Lietuva as the Company’s audit enterprise for two years and set EUR 135 thousand payment for audit service for each year. For the audit of financial statements for the year 2021 the Company has paid to UAB Deloitte Lietuva EUR 132.2 thousand. For the audit of financial statements for the year 2022 UAB Deloitte Lietuva has requested payment which is higher than the one set by the decision of the Company’s shareholders.

Draft decision:

To authorize the CEO of the Company to conclude the agreement with UAB Deloitte Lietuva for audit services, establishing the payment for services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than 161,000 (one hundred sixty-one thousand) euro (VAT excluded) for the audit of the Company’s financial statements and the assessment of the annual report for the year 2022.



3. Regarding the implementation of decisions.

Draft decision:

To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement all decisions (1-2), sign all the related documents and conclude all the transactions required for the implementation of the aforementioned decisions. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.



The documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting, including draft resolutions, are available at the headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, or at the Company’s internet website www.telia.lt.

ENCL.:

- Curriculum Vitae (CV) of candidates to the Board.

- General Voting Ballot





Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

