Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of APB APRANGA shareholders to be held on April 28th, 2022

Apranga
·2 min read
Apranga
Apranga

Draft agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of APB APRANGA (hereinafter “Company”) shareholders to be held on April 28th, 2022 proposed by the Board of the Company:

1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2021.

Draft resolution:
Taken for the information consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2. Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements and annual report.

Draft resolution:
Taken for the information.

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2021.

Draft resolution:
Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2021.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2021.

Draft resolution:
Allocate the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2021 according to the draft of profit (loss) allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (Annex 2).

5. Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

Draft resolution:
Elect UAB “ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as APB APRANGA firm of auditors for the year 2022.
Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2022 - not more than EUR 40 000 (forty thousand euros) plus VAT. Authorize the Company's General Director to sign the audit services agreement with firm of auditors.

6. Election of Members of the Board.

Draft resolution:
Elect to the Board of the Company for the new term of office of 4 years the Board Members, nominated by the largest shareholder of the Company (MG Investment, UAB) holding more than 50 percent of votes:

6.1. Darius Juozas Mockus
6.2. Vidas Lazickas
6.3. Ilona Šimkūnienė
6.4. Ramūnas Gaidamavičius
6.5. Gintaras Juškauskas (independent Board Member)
6.6. Jonas Jokštys (independent Board Member)

ENCLOSED:
Annex No. 1. Annual reports 2021;
Annex No. 2. Draft of profit (loss) allocation for the year 2021;
Annex No. 3. General voting ballot.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


Attachments


