Draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28 July 2022

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board of the Bank for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held on 28 July 2022 regarding the agenda are provided.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Markets
tel.  +370 5 203 22 00, tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt.

