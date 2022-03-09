U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,232.75
    +64.00 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,063.00
    +461.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,518.50
    +251.50 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    +25.40 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.38
    -3.32 (-2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.10
    -23.20 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.65
    -0.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.00
    -3.45 (-9.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9020
    +0.2380 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,194.70
    +3,110.04 (+7.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.16
    +78.66 (+9.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.21
    +100.10 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 March 2022- CORRECTION

Siauliu Bankas
·1 min read
(corrected maximal number of own shares to be acquired on item 6 of agenda)

The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held on 30 March 2022 regarding the agenda issues are provided.

IMPORTANT. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROFIT ALLOCATION DRAFT MAY NOT BE USED AS A BASIS FOR INVESTMENT DECISIONS ON THE BANK'S SHARES, AS THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT WHILE MONITORING THE GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION AND ASSESSING ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE BANK'S SUSTAINABLE FULFILMENT OF ITS CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS MAY RESULT IN A DECISION OF THE BANK'S MANAGEMENT BOARD, TAKEN NO LATER THAN 22 MARCH 2022, BY WHICH THIS PROFIT ALLOCATION DRAFT, AS REGARDS THE ALLOCATION OF PROFIT TO THE DIVIDEND, MAY BE AMENDED.

Please also note that the procedure for advance written ballot voting has been established, i.e. the ballot papers can only be filled in and submitted to the Bank as of 23 March 2022, i.e. after the Bank's Board has possibly reconsidered the draft allocation of profits (by 22 March 2022 at the latest), after which an amended draft decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders may be published.

Additional information:
Pranas Gedgaudas, Project manager of Markets and Treasury Department
tel. +370 41 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt

Attachments


