U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,276.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,519.50
    -14.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.30
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3870
    -0.9260 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,832.14
    +694.44 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.95
    +9.83 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Draft Resolutions of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Panevezio Statybos Trestas
·3 min read
Panevezio Statybos Trestas
Panevezio Statybos Trestas


The draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB to be reconvened on 1 February 2023 are as follows:

  1. Approval of the agreed material conditions for the settlement agreement with the State Tax Inspectorate.

1.1.    Taking into account the request of the Board pursuant to Subclause 7.1.11 of the Articles of Association of the Company, to approve conclusion of the settlement agreement (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Settlement Agreement’) with the State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Creditor), which will discontinue the enforcement proceedings No. 0102/20/00638 at the disposal of the bailiff S. Ramanauskas on collecting pursuant to the enforcement document – the resolution No. 2S-11 (20147) dated 20 December 2017 (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Resolution’), issued by the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Competition Council’) whereby the fine in the amount of 8,513,500 EUR has been imposed on the Company and the interest in the amount of 251,906.30 EUR has been accrued (as of 1 December 2022, the remaining amount due including the accrued interest is 5,775,071.30 EUR (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Debt’)), and will cancel the seizure applied to the assets of the Company securing collecting of the debt of the Company. Conclusion of the Settlement Agreement is approved under the following material conditions:

1.1.1.      The debt payment term is changed by rescheduling the debt payment for the period of 48 months, with monthly payments in equal amounts.

1.1.2.      The interest rate on the amount of the Debt will be equal to 3.65 %, calculated from the unpaid amount of the Debt and paid on a monthly basis together with the repayable part of the Debt, however the total amount of the interest for the entire period during which the Company undertakes to repay the entire Debt will not exceed the amount of 450,000 EUR.

1.1.3.      During the term of the Agreement the Company (i) will not distribute and/or pay, and will not propose to distribute or pay any dividends to the shareholders of the Company; (ii) will not grant new loans to any legal entities or natural persons; (iii) after Seskines projektai UAB, the subsidiary of the Company, sells the real estate or business of the project U219 owned by it, not later than within 3 months the Company will recover the loan granted to Seskines projektai UAB (or a part of it if the income received by Seskines projektai UAB after the sale of the indicated property is not sufficient for full repayment of the loan) and will allocate the received amount for redemption of the entire Debt or a part of it (if the recovered amount of the loan is not sufficient to redeem of the entire remaining Debt).

1.1.4.      For the purposes of debt security for the benefit of the Creditor, the Company and the subsidiaries of the Company will pledge and insure the assets of the Company and the subsidiaries of the Company, the value of which determined by the method of comparative value (analogues of sales prices) based on the asset valuation report prepared by qualified asset valuers will correspond to the amount of the Debt and the specific composition of which will be approved by the Board of the Company.

1.1.5.      The Company will undertake to (i) pay the costs related to the decision execution in the enforcement proceedings No. 0102/20/00638, which arose prior to discontinuation of the enforcement proceedings, (ii) to reimburse all other costs indicated by the bailiff Saulius Ramanauskas in connection with the enforcement proceedings, (iii) pay the costs related to pledge of the assets to secure the Debt.

More information:
Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Home prices to tumble over 25% from peak levels in ‘overheated’ markets, says Goldman

    Credit researchers at Goldman Sachs in a new forecast expect home prices in several 'overheated' metro areas to fall at least 25% from peak levels.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionThe tal

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Tom Brady owned more than 1M FTX shares before collapse, a stake that's likely gone

    The FTX collapse has left the cryptocurrency world reeling and former brand ambassador Tom Brady held over 1 million shares before it filed for bankruptcy.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • Ford Stock Is on Fire. The Reason Isn’t What You’d Expect.

    The outlook for the car market in 2023 is uncertain, but that isn’t stopping investors from piling into Ford Motor shares. Ford (ticker: F) stock is up 23 cents, or 1.9%, at $13.48 in midday trading Thursday. With Thursday’s gain, Ford stock has risen for 10 consecutive trading sessions, climbing almost 23% over that span.

  • Upstart Will Remain Stressed for the Next Few Quarters

    The business model is quite strong, but unless the broader economy improves, the stock price will not recover

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • Will Nvidia Stock Fall 15% or Rally 15% From Here?

    Nvidia stock has had a strong rally off the lows. Can it continue to push higher or are lower prices on the way?

  • IRS says ‘Tax Day’ will be different this year — put these important tax dates on your calendar

    It’s not too early to start thinking about your 2022 income-tax return, if you can bear the thought. Taking an extension allows an extra six months, giving an Oct. 16 deadline to submit a tax return. The IRS is expecting more than 168 million individual tax returns this year, it said.

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Was a Mini-Gusher Today

    Energy sector blue chip stock ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) did on Thursday what a blue chip is supposed to do -- bump higher in price. Investors were satisfied with a price target raise from an analyst at a top bank, and by news of a looming asset sale. Before market open, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Phil Gresh upped his level on ExxonMobil.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to Take a 40% Pay Cut This Year

    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has asked for a big cut in compensation this year. Mr. Cook’s total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, the company said in a Thursday filing. The iPhone giant said its board committee on executive compensation took into consideration shareholder feedback as well as a recommendation from Mr. Cook in making the adjustment.