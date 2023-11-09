DraftKings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DKNG) Profit Outlook

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The US$17b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$1.4b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.0b, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on DraftKings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for DraftKings

Consensus from 30 of the American Hospitality analysts is that DraftKings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$273m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 78%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of DraftKings' upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. DraftKings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of DraftKings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at DraftKings, take a look at DraftKings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is DraftKings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DraftKings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on DraftKings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.