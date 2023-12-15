Sports Betting on Smartphone

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has been a market favorite since becoming public during the pandemic, but it's struggled to turn revenue growth into profitability. Is that a growth problem or a structural problem with the business?

In this video, Travis Hoium examines the business and explains where DraftKings is facing challenges. And those challenges may not be easy to overcome.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Is DraftKings Stock a Buy? was originally published by The Motley Fool