Draftstars announces $200,000 AFL Grand Final contest

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Draftstars, Australia's No.1 Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform owned by next generation and entertainment group PlayUp, are celebrating the highly anticipated 2021 AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs by posting a $200,000 contest for the big game. First prize will be $20,000 with payout all the way down for the top 2900 contestants, all for only a $20 entry fee.

Draftstars AFL Grand Final contest
Draftstars AFL Grand Final contest

One contestant who may consider entering is Tom from WA, aka Tommysgunnns, who recently took home a record $100k from the $300k prize pool when he claimed victory at the live AFL Final event during the Round 23 Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide game.

PlayUp Logo (PRNewsfoto/PlayUp)
PlayUp Logo (PRNewsfoto/PlayUp)

Having won his way into the Final after claiming a Golden Ticket throughout the season, Tom beat over 130 other contestants to take out the main prize with a winning score of 894.

Click HERE to view the highlights from the live AFL Final event.

PlayUp Australia CEO, Paul Jeronimo commented: "2021 has been a great year for Draftstars and we are excited about the continued growth of daily fantasy sports. While we are looking forward to capping off the AFL season with our $200,000 Grand Final contest, we are still amazed by the performance of our live Final winner who walked away with $100,000, which is the largest individual prize anyone has ever won with Draftstars."

About PlayUp
PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting. We develop innovative betting technologies in-house to power our brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

PlayUp unifies the world's favourite online betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing, Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where we host Australia's largest and indeed some of the globe's largest prize pools in competitive peer-to-peer online betting.

We hold online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in Australia, New Zealand, USA and India.

SOURCE PlayUp

