Drag Reducing Agent Market is Estimated to Total US$ 3.74 Bn by 2029, Exhibiting Growth at 5.8% CAGR

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in Drag Reducing Agent Market are Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc., NuGenTec

NEWARK, Del, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the drag reducing agent market includes global industry analysis 2014 – 2021 and opportunity assessment 2022 – 2029.

Future Market Insights (FMI) reveals that the global drag reducing agent market is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2.53 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2029.

As per FMI, North America is projected to continue dominating the global market, accounting for nearly 48.9% of the total drag reducing agents sales in 2022. The oil & gas segment is expected to register robust growth in the market through 2029.

Apart from the increasing oil & gas production activities across geographies, the growth is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of drag reducing agent for transportation and logistical applications in pipeline for crude oil, refined products, heavy, asphaltic crude and water transportation purposes in oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, power & energy, agriculture among other industries. FMI expects a promising growth outlook for the market over the course of upcoming decade.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8274

North America’s Market Attractiveness Rising

Regions such as North America and Europe are expected to hold prominent market shares in terms of value. However, the North America market is expected to project lucrative growth in the global drag reducing agent market over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Furthermore, the effects of macroeconomic factors such as growth in the GDP, growing chemical industry, world oil & gas consumption, crude oil & natural gas production, and rapid industrialization, the confidence of investors and investments in oil & gas projects have increased significantly in North America and other regions as well. As a consequence, the oil field industry of North America, Europe and China has gained a significantly positive momentum over the past years, which has resulted in the growth of pipeline industry as there is a need for increasing distribution network for transportation and exploration of oil products.

Oil & Gas Industry to Remain as Key Consumer of Drag Reducing Agents

The global market of drag reducing agent has been segmented on the basis of different product types of drag reducing agent, their multiple applications, their end users and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

By Product type, the polymer type of drag reducing agent segment is expected to hold prominent value shares of the global drag reducing agent market. Polymer drag reducing agents are easily available and compatible with a lot of pipeline exploration machineries, it also falls under bio degradable agents and is also cost effective. On the basis of application, the crude oil and refined products segment are expected to consume majority share of the global drag reducing agent market value.

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8274

Drag Reducing Agent Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global drag reducing agent market. Some of the examples of key players in the global drag reducing agent market are Baker Hughes, Liquid Power Specialty Products Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway), The China National Petroleum Corporation, Innospec Incorporated, KMG Chemicals Inc. and Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd among others.

The global drag reducing agent market is significantly consolidated with some players holding prominent shares of the market. These players are offering drag reducing agent under their popular brands such as LiquidPower®, ExtremePower®, and FLO®, among others.

Key Segment

By Product Type

  • Polymer

  • Surfactant

  • Suspension/ Suspended Solids

By Application

  • Crude Oil

  • Multi-phase Liquid

  • Refined Products

  • Heavy, Asphaltic Crude

  • Water Transportation

By End Use

  • Oil & Gas

  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals

  • Power & Energy

  • Agriculture

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ask Us Your Questions About This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8274

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Drag Reducing Agents Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2014-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022-2029

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC Continued...

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials
High-Silica Zeolite Market: The high-silica zeolite market is likely to register a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period

Ethylamine Market: The ethylamine market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Flake Graphite Market: The flake graphite market is expected to record a CAGR of 1.10% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Ceramic Ink Market: The ceramic ink market is expected to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 2.04 Billion in the year 2022

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: The global alpha olefin sulfonates market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 10.8 Billion in 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/drag-reducing-agents-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


