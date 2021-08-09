U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.97
    +0.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.40
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3240
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,323.31
    +2,253.16 (+5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.63
    +54.30 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Draganfly Announces Record Revenue Again in Second Quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Draganfly Inc
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Los Angeles, CA., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, is pleased to announce its second quarter financial results.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights for Q2 2021:

  • ‎Revenue for the second quarter increased 113.9% to $1,981,872 up from $926,540 in the ‎second quarter of 2020. The majority of the $1,981,872 in revenue came from product sales ‎with engineering services and drone services revenue almost equally making up the balance of ‎the revenue in the second quarter‎.

  • Gross profit increased by $297,246 or 68.9% for the second quarter over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage for Q2 2021 was 36.8% compared to 46.6% in Q2 2020. This was attributed to the sales mix of the products and services in the second quarter of this year versus that of the same period last year.

  • Total comprehensive loss for the Q2 2021 was $8.1 million compared to $1.0 million in Q2 2020. The large increase is from the accounting treatment of a $46.6 million non-cash liability from USD warrants that were issued during the Company’s Reg A offering. The year over year comprehensive loss increased as Q2 2020 did not have the treatment of the USD warrants from the Company’s Reg A offering. Q2 2020 also had less office and miscellaneous expenses and professional expenses.

  • Cash balance on June 30, 2021 of $17.3 million compared to $2.0 million on December 31, 2020.

  • Integrated Launcher Solutuions finalized their definitive agreement to have Draganfly develop a drone-based non-lethal air support system. Contract provides for the development, prototyping, and eventual production of non-lethal 40mm multi-launching systems that can be mounted and deployed from drones, drone systems, robots, robotic systems, and other stationary platforms or similar systems. The main use case of the launch system is public disturbance management for military and public safety organizations. Draganfly will provide ILS with its development and engineering expertise in connection with the project.

  • Draganfly implemented its health security and public safety services for its NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

  • Coldchain Delivery Systems finalized a US$750,000 definitive agreement with Draganfly to develop, deploy and operate solutions for the delivery of medical supplies, medicine, and vaccines. The definitive agreement provides for phase one of a planned five-phase roll-out for the comprehensive development, deployment, and operation of a medical drone delivery service as well as the development of a solution for the timely delivery of medical supplies, medicine, and vaccines. Phase one has a value of US$125,000, to be executed over a maximum of ten months and the parties have agreed to negotiate an extension to the definitive agreement for phase two prior to the expiry of phase one. Under phase two, Coldchain Delivery Systems will commit to purchasing no less than US$625,000 in equipment and services from Draganfly.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: “Our strong Q2 revenues reflects the entire team’s on-going focus to drive our product sales and engineering and drone services revenue. We delivered better-than-expected results and maintained positive momentum in the second quarter with strong progress across our portfolio. As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers to meet the demands of the rapidly growing drone space across multiple industries.”

Draganfly will hold a shareholder update and earnings call on August 12, 2021 at 2PM MST / 4PM EST.

Registration for the call can be done here.

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total revenues

$

1,981,872

$

926,540

$

3,521,608

$

1,423,597

Gross Profit (as a % of revenues)

36.8

%

46.6

%

35.3

%

61.0

%

Net loss

(8,022,220)(1)

(968,519

)

(52,946,154)(1)

(2,072,627

)

Net loss per share ($)

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

(0.44

)

(0.03

)

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

(0.44

)

(0.03

)

Comprehensive loss

(8,095,356)(1)

(982,232

)

(53,010,003)(1)

(2,072,526

)

Comprehensive loss per share ($)

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

(0.44

)

(0.03

)

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

(0.44

)

(0.03

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

$

(3,301,505

)

$

(402,257

)

$

15,284,189

$

(934,046

)


As at

June 30,
2021

December 31, 2020

Total assets

$

42,424,721

$

7,100,567

Working capital (deficit)

(27,200,553)(2)

1,214,371

Total non-current liabilities

277,583

104,885

Shareholders’ equity

$

(6,433,224

)

$

3,848,205

Number of shares outstanding

135,166,934

72,781,413

Notes:
(1) The net loss and comprehensive loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include a change in fair value of derivative liability for USD warrants relating to the Company’s Regulation A offering of $4,821,177 and $45,840,349, respectively, and would otherwise be $3,201,043 and $3,274,179, respectively, and $7,105,805 and $7,169,654, respectively.
(2) Shareholders’ equity and working capital deficit as at June 30, 2021 includes a fair value of derivative liability for USD warrants of $46,588,983 and would otherwise be shareholders’ equity of $40,155,759 and working capital of $19,388,430.

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2020 Q2

Revenue

$

1,981,872

$

1,539,736

$

926,540

Cost of goods sold

$

(1,253,279

)

$

(1,024,729

)

$

(495,193

)

Gross profit

$

728,593

$

515,007

$

431,347

Gross margin – percentage

36.8

%

33.4

%

46.6

%

Operating expenses

$

(3,340,952

)

$

(4,839,600

)

$

(2,387,738

)

Operating loss

$

(2,612,359

)

$

(4,324,593

)

$

(1,956,391

)

Operating loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.03

)

Other income (expense)

$

(5,409,861)(3)

$

(40,599,341)(3)

$

987,872

Other comprehensive income

$

9,684

$

9,287

$

(13,713

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(8,095,356

)

$

(44,914,647

)

$

(982,232

)

Comprehensive loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.01

)

Note:
(3) The other expense and comprehensive loss for the second quarter and first quarter of 2021 include a change in fair value of derivative liability for USD warrants of $4,821,177 and $41,019,172, respectively and would otherwise be a loss of $588,684 and income of $419,831, respectively.

All financial information in this press release is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company will file its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and associated management discussion and analysis under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Note: this press release refers to "gross margin" which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada ("GAAP"). Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue and is often presented as a percent. Draganfly’s management believes that gross margin and other non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors as it provides them with ‎supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and liquidity and thus highlights trends in the Company's ‎business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. Management also uses non-GAAP measures and ‎metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare ‎annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures"‎ section of the Company’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge software, and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Cameron Chell, CEO
PH: 310-658-4413
Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as ‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can ‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond ‎the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are ‎developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, ‎including but not limited to: the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, ‎including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, ‎operations and financial condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in ‎the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in ‎the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and ‎expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and ‎other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ in the Company’s most ‎recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The ‎Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by ‎applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on ‎information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results ‎may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements or information.


Recommended Stories

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • AMC revenue beats estimates

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • AMC reports after the bell — here’s what to expect

    Macquarie Group senior analyst Chad Beynon discusses his expectations for AMC, which is set to report second-quarter results after the bell on Monday, as well as his outlook for the movie theater industry.

  • Why Kandi Technologies Stock Popped After Earnings

    Shares of Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) raced out of the gate Monday morning and roared to a 10.6% gain by 12:50 p.m. EDT after the Chinese electric-car maker announced estimate-thumping earnings for its fiscal second quarter 2021. Analysts had forecast that Kandi would book only $20.8 million in revenues for Q2 and lose $0.18 per share. Instead, Kandi reported this morning that its sales were $29.9 million -- and it earned a $0.54 per-share profit.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?