Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report® January 15th

Draganfly Inc
·3 min read
Los Angeles, CA., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that an interview with Draganfly Chairman and CEO Cameron Chell will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg on January 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States. Draganfly was recently featured on The RedChip Money Report® on September 25, 2021.

Produced by RedChip Companies Inc., The RedChip Money Report® is an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today. The RedChip Money Report® delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

View the overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8CHC9YvhFw

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as ‎‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can ‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, ‎‎“intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking ‎statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet ‎determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently ‎subject to significant ‎business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-‎looking statements ‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎‎limited to, ‎statements with respect to the airing of the interview ‎on The RedChip Money Report. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are subject to various ‎known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond ‎the ability of the Company to ‎control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, ‎performance or achievements to be ‎materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are ‎developed based on assumptions ‎about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, ‎including but not limited to: the ‎potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, ‎including the current outbreak ‎of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, ‎operations and financial ‎condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in ‎the general securities ‎markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in ‎the future; the inherent ‎uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and ‎expenses, currency ‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and ‎other related risks ‎and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ in the Company’s most ‎recent filings filed ‎with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The ‎Company ‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by ‎applicable law. ‎Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on ‎information ‎currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results ‎may vary ‎materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements ‎or information.‎


