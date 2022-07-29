Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report® July 30 and Company Receives Minimum Bid Notification

Draganfly Inc

Los Angeles, CA., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that an interview with Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States. Draganfly was last featured on The RedChip Money Report® on June 18, 2022.

In an exclusive interview with RedChip Money Report, Cameron Chell will discuss Draganfly’s more than 20 years of experience as a drone solution, software, and AI systems provider, the Company’s record revenue and sales, the $20 billion growth opportunity in the commercial space, and much more.

To access the interview in its entirety, please click here.

Produced by RedChip Companies Inc., The RedChip Money Report® is an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years of experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. The RedChip Money Report® delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

The Company also announces that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares for the 30 consecutive business day period between June 10, 2022, through July 25, 2022, the Company did not meet the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The letter also indicated that the Company will be provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 23, 2023 (the “Compliance Period”), in which to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). In order to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, the Company’s common shares must maintain a minimum closing bid price of US$1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during the Compliance Period.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the Compliance Period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of its publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, the Company may be granted an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. However, if it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will be unable to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is not otherwise eligible for the additional cure period, the Company may face delisting.

The letter has no immediate impact on the Company’s business operations or listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market, as well as on the CSE.

