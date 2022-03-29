Draganfly Shareholder Update and Q4 Earnings Call Now Scheduled for 3 p.m. PDT, March 31st

Draganfly Inc

Los Angeles, CA., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that its virtual-only shareholder update call is now scheduled for 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 31, 2022..



The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell, who will review the Company’s milestones; and CFO Paul Sun, who will review the Company’s financial results for FY 2021 and Q4 2021, which are planned to be filed after market on March 31, 2022. Draganfly President Scott Larson will be facilitating pre-submitted and live chat questions and answers.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com .

