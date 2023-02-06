Draganfly Signs Strategic Agreement for the Development of Manufacturing and Distribution of Drones for Indian Market

Draganfly Inc

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Remote Sensing Instruments (“RSI”), a longstanding Geospatial Technology company in India working in the field of Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System (“GIS”), has entered into a strategic agreement with Draganfly for the development of manufacturing, distribution, and sales of Draganfly products in India.

A core component of this agreement is to manufacture Draganfly drones in India under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat (Made in India) program.

RSI is a leading provider of geospatial informational data analysis products, services, and analytics, focusing on satellite and drone-sourced data in the South Asian markets. RSI’s business in the information services sector encompasses market and project development of manufacturing and sales infrastructure, technical support and training for numerous GIS and Remote Sensing Services, products, and custom application development.

“It is significant for Draganfly to have been pulled into one of the largest, if not the largest, drone markets in the world. The opportunity to be manufacturing and distributing in the Indian market provides a potential scale for us that is years ahead of schedule from what was initially thought possible,” said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly.

According to the IMARC Group , India’s drone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% between 2023 and 2028. Favorable government regulations by the Government of India enabling commercial usage of drones are resulting in a more liberal and conducive market for drones, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

“RSI is thrilled to be entering into a strategic agreement with Draganfly to help us bring their drones into the Indian market. This agreement will enable us to expand our distribution and manufacturing capabilities, furthering our investment in the Indian market under AatmaNirbhar Bharat,” said Ramana Kumar Buragadda, CEO of RSI. “This marks a major milestone for RSI. The UAV market in India is growing day-on-day, and RSI being a front runner in getting the right technology into the country, found the right partner and right time to enter the Indian Market. It gives us immense pleasure to contribute our tiny part into the self-reliant vision of Prime Minister Modi in making India the Manufacturing hub of the world. Draganfly’s Decades of research and experience in UAV Industry makes Draganfly a most reliable UAV solution provider for India. Draganfly is an industry leader in drone innovations and their collaborative approach is uniquely complementary to RSI.”

