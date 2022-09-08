Dragon Gate Investment Partners Statement in Response to Fake DataCanvas Press Release

Dragon Gate Investment Partners

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Gate Investment Partners was the subject of a fake news release issued on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, that falsely stated Dragon Gate Investment Partners led the new round of investments in Chinese data analysis firm DataCanvas. Dragon Gate Investment Partners had no knowledge of the press release and it is incorrect.



Dragon Gate Investment Partners has no relationship with DataCanvas.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Our team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

