U.S. markets open in 8 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.75
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,256.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,675.25
    -25.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.90
    -0.31 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    -1.48 (-7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4113
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,695.16
    -1,650.69 (-4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.10
    -35.51 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.71
    -162.48 (-0.57%)
     

'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate' will bring a new battle system

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

As part of a live stream celebrating 35 years of Dragon Quest games, Square Enix announced six titles, including the next major game in the series: Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

We didn't see anything about the game other than its fiery logo, however the stream mentioned that this would be a more adult experience than previous games, that asks the players to make choices about how they want to play. They also mentioned that the game will have an updated battle system, but didn't mention any specifics.

Other titles mentioned during the stream included a mobile-only puzzle game, a spin-off called Dragon Quest Treasures, the Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake, an expansion for Dragon Quest X Online and a new single-player version of that MMO called Dragon Quest X Offline.

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary
Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary

Recommended Stories

  • Epic's next-gen Unreal Engine 5 is now available in early access

    Epic Games has made Unreal Engine 5 available in Early Access, giving developers a chance to build next-gen games for consoles and PCs.

  • San Jose approves massive Google 'Downtown West' project

    After nearly four years of securing community buy-in, Google's plan for a San Jose campus is moving forward.

  • Tesla starts phasing out radar sensors in favor of vision-only Autopilot

    New Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will rely solely on cameras to feed info for driver assist systems like "Full Self Driving" and Autopilot.

  • Sonos' One SL speaker is now more power efficient

    The new model of the non-microphone variant of the Sonos One features a more efficient wireless radio.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just teased the biggest Windows update in a decade

    Given the Apple-Google duopoly that tends to monetize an outsized share of attention especially among consumers, it might be easy to forget that there are still more than 1.3 billion devices around the world running Windows. That metric is one among many pronouncements as well as ambitious goals Microsoft has rolled out so far this …

  • Indian government exceeded powers with encryption-breaking rule - WhatsApp filing

    India's government exceeded its legal powers by enacting rules that companies such as WhatsApp say will force them to break end-to-end message encryption, the messaging app owned by Facebook argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court against the government to quash a provision of a new regulation that mandates companies to divulge the "first originator of information", arguing in favour of protecting privacy. In a statement on Wednesday, WhatsApp said it would engage with the Indian government to find "practical solutions" and protect users, but its court filing shows it has taken a firmer stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

  • Xiaomi’s Profit Beats as Smartphone Growth Outpaces Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s quarterly profit beat estimates after the world’s third-largest smartphone maker narrowed the gap with market leaders Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. in shipments.The Beijing-based company posted an adjusted net income of 6.1 billion yuan ($949 million) in the quarter ended in March, surpassing the highest estimate of 5.3 billion yuan compiled by Bloomberg. Higher finance income and tax refunds contributed to the profit beat. Revenue jumped 55% to 76.9 billion yuan, also ahead of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday.Billionaire co-founder Lei Jun is seeking new battlegrounds for the 11-year-old company that has already expanded from smartphones to a wide spectrum of consumer electronics, including smart TVs and laptops. The entrepreneur in March unveiled a $10 billion foray into carmaking, embarking on its biggest-ever overhaul.“We managed to realize a very fast growth for in smartphone business with an increased gross profit,” President Wang Xiang said on a conference call. “That was helped by our strategy of realizing more higher-end products.”On Wednesday, a U.S. court issued a final order that formally removes sanctions that could have blocked American investment in Xiaomi. The company had been accused of alleged links to China’s military in the waning days of the Trump administration, though it disputed that charge and sued the U.S. government. The Defense Department has agreed that a final order vacating the designation “would be appropriate,” according to a May legal filing.The court order marks a rare victory for China’s technology giants caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, which had under former President Donald Trump targeted scores of Chinese tech companies over national security concerns. Huawei Technologies Co., once among Xiaomi’s biggest rivals in smartphones, was cut off from its key suppliers as a result of a series of restrictions imposed by the U.S.The lifting of the U.S. blacklisting means Xiaomi can now focus on growing its businesses, including in smartphones -- responsible for roughly 60% of company’s revenue -- as well as nascent endeavors like smart cars. The company had shipped 48.6 million handsets worldwide in the first three months of the year, a 64.8% increase from a year ago and the fastest growth among the top five vendors, according to research firm International Data Corp.Xiaomi grew its share of the premium market in China, which allowed the company to boost its average selling prices, the company said Wednesday. Despite potential competition from Honor, the smartphone brand spun off from Huawei, Xiaomi intends to stick with its existing strategy and expand offline channels to keep its sales momentum going, Wang said. But the company faces “tremendous challenges” in India -- where it holds a 28% share of the smartphone market -- because of the deadly coronavirus wave in the South Asian nation, he added.Xiaomi remains among “the biggest beneficiaries from Huawei’s smartphone retrenchment,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman wrote in a research note ahead of the earnings release.Lei is also joining tech leaders from Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook to Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei in the already crowded electric vehicles market. Calling it his last startup endeavor, he set up a stand-alone unit inside Xiaomi to focus on development of next-generation EVs. It’s said to mulling over a 1.5 billion yuan joint-investment in auto driving chipmaker Black Sesame Tech as an attempt to broaden its reach in the sector. The company’s car project remains in an early stage, Wang added.EV sales could bring 18 billion yuan in sales for Xiaomi by 2030, a “modest opportunity” given the company’s 2020 revenue was north of 245 billion yuan, according to Kanterman.Those efforts may be hampered by a global semiconductor shortage that is affecting production in areas from video game consoles to automobiles. Chip lead times -- the gap between ordering a chip and taking delivery -- have climbed to the highest since 2017, forcing manufacturers to idle plants and fueling a shortage of key consumer goods.While the shortages may not be resolved within this year, Xiaomi hasn’t adjusted annual sales targets, Wang told reporters Wednesday.“Chip shortage is seasonal and usually repeats every four years. This round of shortage maybe worse than previous ones,” he said. “For Xiaomi, it’s not a very serious issue because the resources we currently have are good enough to realize a nice growth. We will use this opportunity to improve our efficiency and utilize our business.”(Updates with details from filing, executive comments.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier

    Norwegian Air emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out but also facing stronger competition and lingering uncertainty wrought by the pandemic. "We have saved an airline that is of huge value to Norway and which binds our long country together," Chief Executive Jacob Schram told a news conference. "We're back!" read a large banner outside the company's headquarters to mark the occasion, while Schram hoisted a flag with Norwegian Air's red, white and blue logo.

  • BMO Tops Estimates as Provisions Drop, Loan Income Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the lender to set aside less for souring loans and gave a lift to the company’s personal and commercial banking businesses.Profit more than doubled in Bank of Montreal’s Canadian personal and commercial banking unit and rose 60% in its U.S. division in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Wednesday. Total provisions for credit losses fell 95% from a year earlier.Given vaccination progress in the U.S. and Canada, the pandemic is likely to conclude without the once-expected deluge of souring loans. That’s giving individuals and businesses confidence to ramp up borrowing, boosting Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial loan balances in the U.S. from the first quarter and lifting its company and consumer installment loans in Canada. The firm also kept expenses in check, a key focus for investors.“These results are really good,” James Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis, said in an interview, while noting that expectations for the bank were high. “On the things that they can control, they’re doing a really good job.”Bank of Montreal shares rose 1.1% to C$124.98 at 1:56 p.m. in Toronto. They’ve risen 29% this year, compared with a 22% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.With the risk of widespread defaults fading, Bank of Montreal set aside just C$60 million ($50 million) in provisions for credit losses last quarter. That compares with C$1.12 billion in provisions a year earlier and is less than analysts’ C$219 million average estimate for set-asides. The lender even recorded a C$13 million recovery of provisions for performing loans in its Canadian banking business and a C$29 million recovery in the U.S. unit.Net income rose 89% to C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.13 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.75, on average.While most banks are benefiting from strong performance in their capital-markets divisions, Bank of Montreal is getting an extra boost because the unit stumbled with trading losses in the year-earlier period. The firm posted capital-markets net income of C$563 million last quarter, compared with a C$74 million net loss in the year-earlier period.Canada’s hot housing market continued to fuel Bank of Montreal’s domestic mortgage business, with residential mortgage balances rising from both the first quarter and a year earlier. Bank of Montreal’s Canadian credit-card portfolio shrank as the country’s continued lockdowns restrained spending.Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets has kept a focus on costs throughout the pandemic. The company’s adjusted net efficiency ratio improved to 56.6% from 63.8% a year earlier.Chief Financial Officer Tayfun Tuzun said the bank has had success keeping its technology costs in check while still investing in its digital operations. It has also restrained expense growth in the capital-markets business, despite gains in performance-based compensation, he said. The bank also is reviewing its real estate footprint and may trim some office space as a portion of its workforce continues to work remotely even after pandemic restrictions are relaxed, Tuzun said in an interview.“We are taking a close look at the post-Covid environment and how we are going to work in that environment,” he said. “That will also help us keep expense growth in control.”(Updates with CFO’s comments in last two paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Is Looking for Crypto Experience in ‘Alternative Payments’ Job Post

    Apple’s payments unit is looking for a crypto-savvy biz-dev specialist to lead partnership efforts.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • Crypto Lending Firm Ledn Raises $30M From Alan Howard, Coinbase and More

    Kingsway Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Susquehanna and other investors also participated in the Series A round.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.