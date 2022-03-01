U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,304.39
    -69.55 (-1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,207.67
    -684.93 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.51
    -184.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.85
    -33.24 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.42
    +8.70 (+9.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.10
    +38.40 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +1.07 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0115 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7280
    -0.1110 (-6.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3308
    -0.0113 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7730
    -0.2170 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,580.65
    +2,380.70 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.51
    +4.53 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Phase 1 Clinical Development Milestone for IL-12 Investigational Immunotherapy Program with Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMY
    Watchlist

Dragonfly receives a milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb for progression of its Phase 1 DF6002-001 study with a PK profile and peripheral PD consistent with preclinical models

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly") today announced the achievement of a Phase 1 clinical development milestone for the DF6002/BMS-9896415 IL-12 program. DF6002/BMS-9896415 is a monovalent IL-12 immunoglobulin Fc fusion protein proposed to achieve strong anti-tumor efficacy by establishing an inflammatory tumor microenvironment necessary for productive anti-tumor responses.

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.
Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Dragonfly received investigational new drug approval for DF6002 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2020, and its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors began in July 2020. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Dragonfly Therapeutics for its IL-12 investigational immunotherapy program, including its extended half-life cytokine DF6002, in August 2020. Bristol Myers Squibb intends to advance the research and development of DF6002 in oncology and hematology.

Bristol Myers Squibb is responsible for the development and any subsequent commercialization of DF6002/BMS-9896415 and its related products worldwide, including strategic decisions, regulatory responsibilities, funding, and manufacturing. Dragonfly is eligible to receive additional performance-based development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Dragonfly will receive up to 24% royalties on worldwide net sales.

"We are very encouraged by the progress being made on the DF6002/BMS-9896415 program and with Bristol Myers Squibb, whose broad range of oncology agents will help to accelerate the development of DF6002, the most advanced cytokine in Dragonfly's pipeline," said Bill Haney, Co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics. "We remain confident that the talent, experience and commitment to science-driven innovation of the Bristol Myers Squibb team will enable DF6002/BMS-9896415 to discover novel, life-saving solutions for patients."

"We are pleased to see results in the clinic bearing out the original hypothesis that DF6002/BMS-9896415 offers a remarkably differentiated profile from other cytokine programs," said Rupert Vessey, M.A., B.M., B.Ch., F.R.C.P., D.Phil., Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to our continued work with Dragonfly to further guide the program's clinical data at this pivotal point in its development, as we continue to deliver on our commitment to serve more patients with cancer."

About DF6002
DF6002, an extended half-life IL12 cytokine, is an investigational immunotherapy being evaluated in adult patients for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. DF6002 has the potential to stimulate effective anti-tumor immunity in patients who are not eligible or not adequately responding to current therapies. DF6002 is the most advanced in a pipeline of cytokines developed by Dragonfly to address the high unmet need in patients with advanced cancer.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial for DF6002/BMS-986415 is a first-in-human open-label, dose-escalation study with a consecutive parallel-group efficacy expansion study, designed to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of DF6002 as monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab. Additional information about the trial, including eligibility criteria, can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04423029).

About Dragonfly
Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly-owned clinical and preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and Abbvie across a broad range of disease areas. For more information visit us at www.Dragonflytx.com, or follow us on Linkedln and Twitter.

Contacts

Dragonfly
Media contact: Anne Deconinck, anne@dragonflytx.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dragonfly-therapeutics-announces-achievement-of-phase-1-clinical-development-milestone-for-il-12-investigational-immunotherapy-program-with-bristol-myers-squibb-301493115.html

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c1643.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Gilead gets a complete response letter from FDA about the vial used to store an experimental HIV drug

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were down 1.0% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it received a complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its application for an experimental HIV drug. Gilead is seeking FDA approval for lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, for people with multi-drug resistant HIV. The FDA raised questions about the use of a specific type of vial and whether it's compatible with the drug solution. Gilead said it will

  • 2 Money-Burning Biotech Stocks to Avoid

    Investing in biotechs is risky enough when you're holding shares of unblemished and outwardly functional companies, so why take a chance on a stock that you know has problems? While sometimes there can be compelling opportunities for contrarians in the biotech space, for many investors, minimizing risk is a bigger priority than maximizing their potential returns.

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • Novavax expects to apply for full approval of COVID vaccine in H2

    "We expect to gain additional authorizations where we have already filed, including in the U.S. We will pursue full approval of our vaccine including filing our BLA (biologics license application), in the second half of 2022," Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said during a post-earnings call. Novavax said it has completed delivery of around 9 million vaccine doses to Indonesia, 6 million to Australia and 2 million to South Korea and expects to supply 69 million doses to Europe in the first half of this year. The company earlier forecast to send 2 billion COVID-19 shots around the world in 2022.

  • FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

    The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's Jakafi and Bristol Myers' Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.

  • Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

    The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is significantly less effective in children aged 5 to 11 than it is in older kids, a new study found, raising questions about the correct dose to give to the young. The study from researchers at the New York State Department of Health found that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection among children 5 to 11 declined from 68 percent to just 12 percent over the period of Dec. 13 to Jan. 30. Effectiveness...

  • Baby formula recall expands

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded its food recall for Abbott Nutrition's baby food products on Monday after one child died following an infection caught after consuming one of the company's products.The FDA said that a bacterial infection that developed after one patient consumed an Abbott Nutrition product may have contributed to their death."As of February 28, CDC has announced one additional illness of Cronobacter sakazakii with...

  • Medicare Owes Retirees a Refund, Says Powerful Senior Group

    Seniors on Social Security have faced some financial challenges this year, despite the fact they received the highest cost of living adjustment (COLA) in four decades. In addition to surging prices on goods and services, Medicare premiums rose significantly and ate up a large portion of the raise most retirees got in 2022. Now, however, a powerful senior group is arguing that Medicare may owe older Americans a refund -- and some lawmakers also agree.

  • Here's How Worried You Should Be About 'Stealth' Omicron

    Stealth omicron, what is steal omicron, how worried to be about stealth omicron, and stealth omicron symptoms.

  • Republicans and Joe Manchin block Senate bill to secure abortion rights

    Democrats knew it would not pass but wanted the votes recorded nonetheless Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act. Photograph: Jon Cherry/Reuters A bill to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law was blocked by Senate Republicans on Monday. Although Democrats expected the bill to fail, they brought the measure forward at a perilous moment for abortion rights, to ensure votes were recorded. The supreme court is expected in June to decide

  • North Texas students experience medical emergencies related to Delta 8 gummies, THC vapes

    Keller police said they are investigating local vape and CBD shops for sales to underage students.

  • Salmonella, cronobacter update: Another infant death, and more baby formula recalled

    Recall expanded as investigation continues

  • Canada relaxes entry requirements for vaccinated travellers

    Testing requirements have been relaxed for tourists and residents as Covid-19 cases fall.

  • 140 million Americans have had coronavirus, according to blood tests analyzed by CDC

    More than 140 million Americans have had the coronavirus, according to estimates from blood tests that reveal antibodies from infection - about double the rate regularly cited by national case counts. The estimates, compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that about 43% of the country has been infected by the virus. The study shows that the majority of children have also been infected.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories fr

  • U.S. parents still divided over school COVID masking rules -survey

    As public schools around the United States lift COVID-19 mask mandates, parents are divided over the issue, with nearly 43% saying face covering requirements should remain in place to prevent virus transmission, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Most parents who responded also expressed concern about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5, saying they do not have enough information, according to the KFF survey of 1,502 adults conducted between Feb. 9 and 21. Support for masks in schools has been falling since September, when two thirds of people and over 60% of parents favored some level of mask requirements, KFF said.

  • People Are Sharing Their Near-Death Experiences, And I'm Sweating Just Reading Them

    "Right after I gave birth to my son, I told the doctors that something wasn't right."View Entire Post ›

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • Growing Grassroots Support for the Rare Disease Community in Romania

    NoRo pilots the country’s first and only patient-run reference center for rare diseases

  • Queen Latifah Opened Up About Being a Caregiver for Her Late Mother: ‘I Would Just Want to Fall Apart’

    Queen Latifah was her mom’s caregiver when she fell ill with Scleroderma-associated Interstitial Lung Disease. “I would just want to fall apart,” she said.