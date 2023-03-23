U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,948.72
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.25
    +75.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.40
    +117.44 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.29
    -7.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    -1.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8000
    -0.5840 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,227.15
    +1,081.46 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.80
    +19.34 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Drainage System Market is Valued at US$ 2.3 Bn by 2031: Data Analysis by Experts at Transparency Market Research Inc.

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The market is projected to be lucrative in North America and Asia Pacific, propelled by a surge in the utilization of advanced drainage systems in municipal, commercial, and residential applications

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.Rapid increase in the implementation of sustainable urban drainage systems has augmented the Drainage System Market value in the last few years. Systemic improvements in urban water management have led to surge in demand for water disposable systems, which is likely to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the market.

The Drainage System Industry stood at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022, and it is projected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn in 2031.

Several countries are witnessing a rise in infrastructure development and rapid expansion in the commercial and residential construction sectors. These factors have fueled demand for the drainage systems in municipal, commercial, and residential applications.

Increase in usage of drainage products that prevent backflow in municipal water systems is expected to offer revenues to companies in the global Drainage System Market. Significant investments in wastewater management systems are expected to bolster market development.

HDPE pipes and fittings are extensively used in drainage systems. Key advantages include portability and ease of installation. Moreover, HDPE pipes are versatile and can be utilized for a wide range of sewage and industrial disposable systems. Additionally, these pipes are also used to remove excess water from irrigation caused due to rainfall. Widespread usage of HDPE pipes for rainwater and waste drainage has augmented the Drainage System Market value.

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue

USD 1.6 Bn

Estimated Value

USD 2.3 Bn

Growth Rate - CAGR

3.8%

 

Forecast Period

2023–2031

No. of Pages

120 Pages

Market Segmentation

By Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Format

Electronic (PDF) + Excel

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83148

Key Findings of Study

  • Rapid Adoption of Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems: Rise in popularity of sustainable drainage systems in smart cities is expected to propel the market. Usage of smart wastewater management solutions in municipalities is expected to bolster the Drainage System Market growth. Surge in demand for environment-friendly residential drainage systems is likely to fuel the market.

    Residential drainage system forms vital infrastructure to help to drain water from driveways driveways, and rooftops. Communities in urban areas have increased their efforts to manage rainfall water in a sustainable way. An example is usage of smart residential drainage system to manage rainfall runoff and bolster climate resilience through green infrastructure.

  • High Demand for Drainage System in Municipal Sector to Offer Significant Revenues: Surge in adoption of advanced drainage system in the municipal sector has boosted the market size in the last few years. Municipalities are adopting sanitary drainage systems that reduce the cost of maintenance and ensure good public health. Urban water supply and sanitation is a key framework to manage wastewater.

Key Drivers

  • Rapid pace of urbanization in several countries is a key driver of the Drainage System Market. Rise in demand for sustainable drainage system in urban areas is a key market trend.

  • Sizable investments planned for smart cities in several countries are anticipated to bolster the Drainage System Market value in the near future. Smart city projects across the world are promoting environment-friendly approaches to managing surface water

Buy this Premium Research Report (120 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83148&ltype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031. Sheer pace of organized urbanization in developing countries and rapid expansion of infrastructure development are expected to propel the market in the region.

  • North America accounted for a major share of the global Drainage System Market in 2022. The market in the region is anticipated to hold its leading share during the forecast period of 2023 – 2031. Surge in demand for sustainable water management systems is likely to fuel the market.

    An example is focus of the U.S. EPA on cost-effective green/gray hybrid stormwater control solutions. Its Storm Water Management Model has attracted attention of several countries including Canada and the U.S. Adoption of smart stormwater management for cities in the U.S. is expected to bolster the market development in North America.

Competition Landscape

The TMR market study on the Drainage System Market found that the landscape is highly competitive, ascribed to the presence of several local and international players. Leading players are engaging in geographical expansion in order to expand their customer base. They are also expanding their product portfolio in order to gain market share during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the Drainage System Market are

  • US Trench Drain,

  • Hydrotec Technologies AG,

  • Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.,

  • Josam,

  • MIFAB,

  • Neenah,

  • Neodrain Technologies, and Turner Construction Company

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83148

Drainage System Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Fixture Carriers

  • Inceptors

  • Hydrants

  • Backwater Valves

  • HDPE Drainage Fittings

  • Catch Basins

  • Others (Inlet Frames & Grates, Cleanouts)

Application

  • Residential

    • Surface

    • Subsurface

    • Slope

    • Downspout/Gutter

  • Commercial

    • Parking Lot Drainage

    • Landscape Drainage

    • Roadway Drainage

    • Others

  • Municipal

    • Storm Drainage Systems

    • Sanitary Drainage Systems

Distribution Channel

  • Online

    • Company-owned Websites

    • E-commerce Websites

  • Offline

    • Direct

    • Indirect

Region

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Oil Drops Below $70 as Sentiment Fades, US Sees Slow SPR Refill

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil halted its recent advance as weakening sentiment weighed on broader markets and the US government signaled that refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will take longer than previously expected.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe Depo

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Chubb Tightens Environmental Screws on Oil-and-Gas Companies

    The insurer said new underwriting criteria for oil-and-gas extraction projects will require companies to reduce methane emissions. But shareholder activists said the change falls short.

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks -memo, sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp., warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences

    Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • Can Deckers Outdoor Rally Further?

    Performance lifestyle footwear maker Deckers Outdoor has been in an uptrend. Let's check out the charts and indicators to see if they need to rest or can rally further. In this daily bar chart of DECK, below, I can see that prices have nearly doubled from their May nadir.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • VinFast will deliver the first VF 9 batch on March 27, 2023

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - VinFast announced it will officially deliver the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers on March 27, 2023. The delivery ceremony will be h...

  • These banks are the biggest funders of the fossil fuel industry

    Since the Paris Agreement in 2016, the biggest banks that fund the fossil fuel industry seem to have minimally decreased their support, and in some cases are actually increasing their funding.

  • Albemarle Is Building Its ‘Mega-Flex’ Lithium Refining Plant in South Carolina

    More lithium capacity is coming to the U.S. to fulfill America’s growing appetite for electric vehicles. Lithium miner Albemarle (ticker: ALB) on Wednesday said it will put its new “mega-flex” lithium refining facility in Chester County, South Carolina, which is roughly midway between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina. Albemarle, the world’s largest lithium miner, announced plans for a facility in 2022.

  • Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Ford Projects $3 Billion Loss on EV Segment This Year

    Ford is projecting a $3 billion loss on its electric vehicle (EV) segment this year, underscoring how traditional automakers’ EV businesses are still far from profitable.

  • More banks will fail over next two years, says Man Group CEO

    LONDON (Reuters) -The banking turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not yet over, and a significant number of banks will fail within two years, the CEO of hedge fund Man Group told a Bloomberg conference in London on Wednesday. Asked whether the crisis in the sector was over, Man Group's Luke Ellis told delegates he did not think so. Market chaos forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS over the weekend in a move that has brought some calm to markets.

  • 2 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry

    CyberArk (CYBR) and Fair Isaac (FICO) are benefiting from the solid uptake of digital remote-working solutions despite sluggish enterprise IT spending that has clouded the outlook of the Zacks Computers - IT Services Industry.