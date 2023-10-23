Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,227.75
    -20.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,090.00
    -168.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,577.75
    -86.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,681.20
    -8.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.50
    -0.58 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.20
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.60
    +0.89 (+4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9350
    +0.1040 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,611.70
    +689.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.40
    +31.03 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,355.61
    -46.53 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,999.55
    -259.81 (-0.83%)
     

Drake is giving out free Dave's Hot Chicken sliders or tenders to celebrate 37th birthday

Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Drake is celebrating his 37th birthday by giving everyone a Dave's Hot Chicken slider or tender for free, if you visit a Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant location on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Drake is giving out free chicken slider sandwiches to celebrate his 37th birthday.

This is the second year in a row that the award winning rapper has offered free Dave’s Hot Chicken to celebrate his birthday.

“He’s (Drake) our most famous investor and the fact that he wants to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him, that says it all,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO Bill Phelps.

How to get free Dave's Hot Chicken on Drake's birthday

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DavesHotChicken (@daveshotchicken)

Anyone who visits a participating Dave’s Hot Chicken on Tuesday, Oct. 24 between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time will get a free a chicken slider or tender on Champagne Papi, one of the restaurant’s celebrity investors.

The only catch is you have to visit a Dave’s Hot Chicken location in-person to claim your free sandwich or tender. The rapper’s present to you may not be claimed online or through third-party delivery services like UberEats or DoorDash.

Customers will be asked to scan the Dave’s Hot Chicken app on their mobile device after they place their order.  The chicken slider or tender can be ordered in any of the restaurant’s seven spice levels, from No Spice to Reaper.

To check out all of the participating locations, visit Dave’s Hot Chicken website. 

More: Chick-fil-A reportedly agrees to $4.4 million settlement over delivery price upcharges

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dave's Hot Chicken offers free chicken to celebrate Drake's birthday

Advertisement