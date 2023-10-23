Drake is giving out free Dave's Hot Chicken sliders or tenders to celebrate 37th birthday

Drake is giving out free chicken slider sandwiches to celebrate his 37th birthday.

This is the second year in a row that the award winning rapper has offered free Dave’s Hot Chicken to celebrate his birthday.

“He’s (Drake) our most famous investor and the fact that he wants to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him, that says it all,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO Bill Phelps.

How to get free Dave's Hot Chicken on Drake's birthday

Anyone who visits a participating Dave’s Hot Chicken on Tuesday, Oct. 24 between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time will get a free a chicken slider or tender on Champagne Papi, one of the restaurant’s celebrity investors.

The only catch is you have to visit a Dave’s Hot Chicken location in-person to claim your free sandwich or tender. The rapper’s present to you may not be claimed online or through third-party delivery services like UberEats or DoorDash.

Customers will be asked to scan the Dave’s Hot Chicken app on their mobile device after they place their order. The chicken slider or tender can be ordered in any of the restaurant’s seven spice levels, from No Spice to Reaper.

To check out all of the participating locations, visit Dave’s Hot Chicken website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dave's Hot Chicken offers free chicken to celebrate Drake's birthday