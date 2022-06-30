U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.52
    -54.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,633.51
    -395.80 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,954.47
    -223.43 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.06
    -28.31 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.57
    -4.21 (-3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.51 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0060
    -0.0870 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8910
    -0.6540 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,027.01
    -1,116.85 (-5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.78
    -23.69 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.61
    -172.71 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

The Drako Motors 2,000-hp electric luxury SUV "feels more like a spaceship"

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Startup EV manufacturer Drako Motors previewed today the follow-up to its $1.25 million Drako GTE: the 2,000-horsepower Drako Dragon Super-SUV.

The San Jose, California-based automaker said the Dragon zips from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds using the company’s in-house DriveOS Quad Motor Powertrain, and DriveOS vehicle architecture. Individual torque control and a three-stage suspension make the Dragon “feel less like a car and more like a spaceship,” according to the company.

Drako Dragon
Drako Dragon

Drako Dragon

Little is known about the Dragon's price, delivery date or electric range.

“Drako does not disclose production and delivery numbers,” a spokesman for the company told TechCrunch. He added that the Dragon will be “priced competitively” for the Super-SUV market, which “strongly hints at the fact that the Drako Dragon Super-SUV will be significantly less expensive than the limited-production Drako GTE supercar.”

Tesla, Polestar and other EV makers big and small launched by creating an expensive, limited-production halo car that would generate the profits to manufacture a mass-market EV. But it’s not clear whether this strategy is part of Drako’s playbook. “At this point in time, Drako is not commenting on future products,” the spokesman said.

The company declined to say whether all 25 of the Drako GTE supercars it produced have been sold and delivered to customers. Its unknown history of performance ups the challenge of selling a sophomore nameplate.

Drako Dragon
Drako Dragon

Drako Dragon

“With no brand awareness or pedigree to fall back on,” said Jack Shea, analyst at Snow Bull Capital. “Drako will need to best its competitors in every performance, price and luxury metric to have a chance to compete in this segment.”

Entering the Super SUV segment early could help Drako gain a foothold in a fast-growing category. Ferrari will launch its first SUV in 2023 but won’t have an EV to market until 2025. Rimac is learning to build hypercar EVs, starting with its $2.4 million, 1,914-horsepower Rimac Nevera. Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini are running profitable SUV divisions with an eye toward electrifying.

“Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Lamborghini all had record annual deliveries last year, mostly due to the strong demand for each company’s respective SUV,” Shea said. “Drako would be the first true high-end performance electric SUV in this segment, and these SUVs have massive margins that are padding the bottom-lines.”

The company said that the Dragon will make its public debut later this year “with vehicle reservations opening soon.”

Drako Dragon
Drako Dragon

Drako Dragon

Recommended Stories

  • Drako Unveils the All-Electric 2,000 HP Super SUV, the Dragon

    It will take on the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.

  • JD Power: EVs and and plug-in hybrids have more problems than combustion engine cars

    Battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids have more problems than the average car, according to the annual J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) released Wednesday. The 2022 survey found that EV owners cited 39% more problems with their new vehicles than did owners of new combustion-engine vehicles. Tesla, making its J.D. Power survey debut, outpaced the electrified segment with 226 problems per 100 vehicles.

  • EV demand is so hot that Tesla owners are flipping their cars like houses

    Owners of electric vehicles are making a quick buck by selling the cars they waited months to get, taking advantage of strong demand and tight supply. And not just Teslas.

  • Stock Futures Level After Consumer Confidence Index Underwhelms

    As investors continued to digest a weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment index released in the morning, U.S. stock futures were flat in after-hours trading Tuesday evening. During the session, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2%, 1.6%, and 3%, respectively. Stocks had a strong first half-hour of trading Tuesday until the Conference Board released its June consumer-confidence reading at 10 a.m. The figure came in at 98.7, missing the consensus estimate of 100.0 that two dozen economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast, and stocks slid for the rest of the day.

  • Brightline will not stop at Disney World, but other Orlando stations are on track

    Walt Disney won’t be the site of a Brightline train station, the company has announced, although the high-speed rail will still have an Orlando stop.

  • 'Print' your next home: A possible solution to the affordable housing crisis

    3D printed housing is on the rise across the country. But could it be a possible solution to the affordable housing crisis and the housing shortage?

  • India's prime minister visits the UAE, showcasing deep ties

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, showcasing deep ties between the major trade partners. From the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi, Modi offered condolences on the death of the long-ailing late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his elevation to power after nearly a decade as de facto leader, the UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported, without elaborating on discussions it said sought to “push bilateral relations forward.” Modi flew to the sheikhdom from the Group of 7 summit in Germany and was set to leave later Tuesday.

  • The popular Lexus RX now has 3 hybrid choices and a handsome new look

    It's been due for a redesign, and here it is, with new hybrid powertrains and new cabin technology

  • Travis Barker hospitalized for pancreatitis, TMZ reports

    New details are emerging after drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

  • 7 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Car

    What to know before you head to a dealership, and what to ask once you’re thereBy Keith BarryFinding the right car and then negotiating the best price can be a whirlwind experience. So what do pe...

  • Range extenders: solar panels provide more juice to EVs

    Startups and major carmakers are starting to incorporate solar panels on their electric vehicles, an addition that extends the range of the cars even if perpetual motion remains a dream.

  • Ohtani Ks 11, extends scoreless streak in 4-1 win over WSox

    Whether Shohei Ohtani is unleashing his 101 mph fastball or dispensing his large array of breaking balls, the Angels' two-way ace has overpowered every opponent during his shutout surge through June. Ohtani still had to dig deep into his nearly bottomless bag of pitches to beat the White Sox. The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings while pitching five-hit ball into the sixth with 11 strikeouts in Los Angeles' 4-1 victory over Chicago on Wednesday night.

  • 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

    You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of...

  • UFC 276 breakdown: Can Jared Cannonier dethrone Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title?

    Does Jared Cannonier have a real chance of beating Israel Adesanya? Read our technical breakdown of the UFC 276 main event to find out.

  • One Fast Food Chain Is Being Left in the Dust

    The annual Top 500 Report from Nation’s Restaurant News is always such a wealth of fast food industry insight, it should come with a digital bow on top. Each year, NRN tracks the sales performance of America’s biggest restaurant chains and compares them against previous years, the charting of which paints a portrait of America’s shifting tastes across the decade. This year’s report, looking back at 2021 data, shows that fast food had a healthy rebound over a shaky 2020, with every chain growing

  • Cathie Wood Says She Was Wrong on Inflation. This Fed President Says a Slowdown Can Tackle That.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen isn’t the only one acknowledging she made a mistake predicting inflation. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says she got it wrong, too. “We were wrong on one, on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been,” Wood said in a CNBC interview Tuesday.

  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E: Comparing electric unobtanium

    A fully comparison test of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E, including range, efficiency, interior space and features, and value.

  • Brightline to no longer open train station at Disney Springs, company says

    Plans for guests to catch a train ride to and from Disney Springs have been canceled as Brightline said it will no longer open a train station there. Brightline said a station is still planned near the original Disney Springs site, though not on property owned by Disney. Additionally, Brightline said it will also open a new train station at the Orange County Convention Center. Both of those proposed stations would connect to the airport station, located in the South Terminal at the OIA.

  • Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Is 'Ready' to Be Engaged After Rejecting Boyfriend's First Proposal

    The Bachelor Nation star recently revealed that boyfriend Grayston Leonard originally proposed three years ago after the birth of their first child

  • A Father Bought Bugattis For Each Of His Six Kids

    And for good measure, he bought two for himself…