Drako's $1.2 million EV supercar goes drifting on an ice lake

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Supercars, being high-powered, low to the ground and fat of tire, usually aren't the best vehicles on ice and snow. However, Drako Motors has just showed that its GTE supercar EV might be an exception to that rule, thanks to the independent motors at each wheel and something called torque-vectoring. It released videos showing the GTE drifting around a snow-covered track and high-elevation ice lake, with what looks like a high degree of control.

Drako first took its car to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and flogged it around a purpose-built driving circuit covered with a fairly deep and uneven snow surface. It then went to Georgetown Lake at 8,500 feet above sea level, doing some pretty radical drifting maneuvers, donuts, an incredibly long sideways slide and spinning in place (tank turns). The latter is something you can only do with a true torque-vectoring system, as the left and right wheels rotate in opposite directions. The altitude would also be a challenge for any naturally-aspirated ICE vehicle.

The $1.25 million Drako GTE uses the Fisker Karma's curvy body on top of Karma's Revero OEM EV platform. Each wheel is powered by its own motor, allowing it to steer in part by varying the torque on each wheel — all controlled by Darko's DriveOS software. The company claims that the GTE can produce 1,200 horsepower and a ridiculous 6,500 feet-pound of torque, delivering a top speed of 206 MPH. It has a 90 kWh battery, but Drako has yet to provide the range. 

Drako was founded by Silicon Valley billionaires Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand, who created the GTE because they couldn't find an EV they liked. It's now in production with just 25 EVs set to be delivered at a price of $1.25 million each. 

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey busted for tweeting during congressional hearing

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got called out by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) for tweeting during today's congressional hearing on disinformation and extremism. The tech exec's tweet was likely expressing frustration with the format of the hearing, which once again saw the tech CEOs forced to boil down their answers to complicated questions into simple "yes" or "no" answers -- or otherwise be cut off from responding. Cryptically, Dorsey this afternoon tweeted out a Twitter poll with just one question: "?" that had only two answers to choose from: either a "Yes" or "No." Before Rice moved into her line of questioning, which focused on platforms' ability to radicalize U.S. veterans' and military service members, she asked the Twitter CEO about his tweet.

    The system uses a 4K spatial camera and Intel tech for image processing.

  • Dislodging the Suez Canal Ship Said to Need at Least a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.Efforts to dislodge the massive Ever Given container vessel blocking the Suez Canal will take until at least next Wednesday, longer than initially feared, raising the prospect that the incident will trigger disruptions across global supply chains from oil to grains to cars.The task of re-floating the 200,000-ton ship, still firmly wedged across the vital maritime trading route, will require about a week of work and potentially longer, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. Rescue efforts had initially been expected to last only a couple of days.The extended disruption is going to stretch a container shipping industry that’s already operating at full capacity, threatening more delays for European companies that rely on a steady flow of Asian imports and for consumers who’ve grown fond of fast online purchases during the pandemic.The world’s busiest lane for merchandise trade -- between the U.S and China –- has faced nearly five months of bottlenecks at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that have importers waiting several weeks for arriving cargo or exporters unable to secure empty steel boxes needed for shipments abroad. The fear now is that Suez incident will exacerbate Europe’s logistical challenges -- canceled sailings, container shortages and higher freight rates.“The delays are likely to increase costs, adding to already widespread inflationary pressure on supply chains,” said Chris Rogers, lead trade analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Panjiva. “The short-term ripple effects will be an increased potential for stock-outs in consumer goods and the risk that just-in-time manufacturing supply chains that had already been roiled by Brexit and commodity shortages may face further interruptions.”Work since Tuesday by tugs and diggers -- equipment that’s tiny in comparison with the 400-meter long vessel -- has so far been unsuccessful, and the queue of waiting oceangoing carriers loaded with billions of dollars worth of oil and consumer goods has risen to more than 300 from 186 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.Should cargo need to be unloaded from the stranded vessel, or extensive repairs made to the canal itself, “then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks,” according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC.Vessels that had been scheduled to traverse the Suez Canal are beginning costly and time-consuming detours around Africa as the shipping sector scrambles to keep deliveries moving. Shipping costs are also surging -- the price to ship a 40-foot container from China to Europe has almost quadrupled from a year ago -- adding a new burden to global supply chains already reeling from a pandemic that has sowed havoc with shortages and delays.South Korea’s HMM Co. instructed a container ship that departed the U.K. on Monday to divert around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the gridlock. At least seven liquefied natual gas vessels have had routes adjusted away from the canal, according to Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia, and major shippers including A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are also studying detours.The canal blockage is currently holding up about 2 million barrels a day of oil flows, according to Braemar estimates, and snarling bulk carriers that ship products from wheat to iron ore. Global manufacturers are already preparing for delays to both the shipment of finished goods, and materials that are crucial to their production lines.A list of cargo aboard a HMM Co. vessel waiting outside the canal to return to Asia gives an indication of the sweep of industries caught up in the disruption, with goods on board including wood, machinery, frozen beef, paper, powered milk, furniture, beer, frozen pork, auto components, chocolate, and cosmetics.Caterpillar Inc., the largest U.S. machinery producer, said it is facing shipment delays and even considering airlifting products if necessary, while Japan’s Envision AESC, a supplier of electric vehicle batteries, said it relies on the Suez Canal for some imports of electrodes.Mark Ma, owner of Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd., a company in Shenzhen that handles Chinese goods including toys, pillows and mattresses sold on platforms such as Amazon.com Inc., said his company has 20 to 30 containers on the ships waiting to cross the blocked canal.“If it can’t be resumed in a week, it will be horrible,” said Ma. “We will see freight fares spike again. The products are delayed, containers can’t return to China and we can’t deliver more goods.”Vessels currently outside of the Red Sea planning to use the Suez Canal will need to decide whether to reroute around Africa, adding 10 to 15 days to their voyages, according to Giveans. Ships queuing on either end of the Suez Canal area are likely to wait to determine how long the passage will be closed before taking a decision to divert, he said.For the container lines that haul about 80% of global merchandise trade, a prolonged bottleneck between Europe and Asia risks throwing off ship schedules set months in advance so importers can plan their purchases, manage inventories and keep store shelves stocked or production lines running.The problem compounds with every day container ships have to wait. Vessels that arrive several days late can’t be emptied and reloaded in time to make the scheduled return journey. That leads carriers to cancel trips -- further constraining capacity and pushing up freight rates.Rerouting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope would add 6,000 miles to the journey and something like $300,000 in fuel costs for a supertanker delivering Middle East oil to Europe. Shipbrokers report that oil traders are increasingly hiring tankers with “just-in-case” options to sail around Africa should the blockage drag on. Vessels traveling empty to collect oil in northwest Europe could get delayed, forcing the region’s exporters to seek alternative carriers, according to people involved in that market.What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeRates to charter oil tankers in some regions have climbed higher since the blockage first appeared. Suezmax vessels, which typically haul 1 million barrels through the canal, are now fetching about $17,000 a day, the most since June 2020. If more ships are forced to sail around the southern tip of Africa, that will boost rates as journey times increase.(Updates throughout with details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action

    Mastercard Inc on Thursday pushed back against attempts to add compound interest to a 14 billion-pound ($19.2 billion) British consumer class action during a specialist court hearing to certify and agree the scope of the historic case. On the first day of a two-day hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), a Mastercard lawyer said that common law did not assume that interest would accrue on a compound basis on such claims. "The law is not the same as economic theory," he said.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Chief May Have Little Time to Repair Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- If the experience of Sahap Kavcioglu’s most recent predecessors is any indication, Turkey’s new central-bank chief has little time left to win back the trust of foreign-exchange traders -- or he may lose it forever.In the past three instances when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the governor, the reaction of the currency markets in the first week of the new incumbent’s tenure set the tone for his entire term. Which is why the lira’s plunge this week -- notwithstanding Kavcioglu’s pledge to maintain policy continuity -- is so telling.When Murat Cetinkaya was appointed in 2016, he struggled to reverse an erosion of central-bank credibility that led to an early slide in the lira he was never able to reverse. Murat Uysal suffered a similar experience when he took over in 2019. But when Naci Agbal was appointed last November, he managed to reassure markets almost immediately that he was ready to enact the rate increases needed to tackle inflation. The lira rallied more than any other currency that week, and went on to post the world’s best performance during his term.If that pattern is any indication, traders may have already returned their verdict on Kavcioglu, seeing him as an Erdogan loyalist who will quickly ease policy in line with the president’s view that higher borrowing costs stoke inflation rather than control it. The lira has tumbled about 9% since he took over late last week, signaling concern that Turkey has lapsed back into the vagaries of the past five years, a period marked by currency meltdowns, rising inflation and negative real yields.TURKEY REACT: Cut You Lose Lira, Hike You Lose Central Bank JobKavcioglu sought to reassure markets on Sunday, pledging to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability and to stick to the central bank’s scheduled rate-setting meetings. On Tuesday though, Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, appeared to dial that back, reiterating the president’s desire for lower interest rates.Still, the new governor promised to stick to the single interest-rate framework adopted by his predecessor, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a meeting between the monetary authority and commercial lenders on Wednesday.When trading began on Monday, the lira lost as much as 15% and ended the day about 8% weaker. One-week borrowing costs surged to a 100%, options volatility jumped to the highest since September 2018 and short traders raised wagers against Istanbul stocks.Erdogan refrained from comments about overhauling the central bank on Wednesday, bringing signs of relative calm to Turkish markets. The lira was little-changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index closed 2.6% higher.Turkey Spoils Emerging Bond Auctions, But No 2018 Contagion SeenPressure on central-bank chiefs to keep interest rates at, or close to all-time lows has already made Turkey an investment laggard. As the nation’s real yields flipped between world-beating highs and less than zero, the lira has missed out on a revival of confidence in emerging markets. Flows into the world’s developing economies have increased 29% in the past five years, while Turkey’s have declined 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.To be sure, borrowing costs in Turkey aren’t just a function of the multiple benchmark rates the nation has used from time to time. The weighted average cost of funding to banks has been more influential in allowing the central bank to tighten policy without outright hikes. By that measure, governors have created a more hawkish environment than the official rates suggest.Murat Cetinkaya (April 11, 2016 -- July 6, 2019)A member of the rate-setting panel before being elevated to the governorship, Murat Cetinkaya was seen as something of a compromise between the lower-rate school favored by Erdogan and the market-friendly approach advocated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. But that brief period of calm evaporated as Erdogan quickly reasserted his influence over policy. A failed coup against the president just three months after Cetinkaya’s appointment didn’t help. The governor did tighten funding conditions in the first two years of his tenure, before the 2018 currency crisis prompted him to enact outright increases.But by then, the market appeared to have judged Cetinkaya a slow mover. His subsequent resolve, in which he oversaw 1,650 basis points of rate hikes, failed to restore his credibility, and when he was eventually removed, the lira had lost almost half its value.Murat Uysal (July 6, 2019 -- November 7, 2020)Turkey’s central bank had been on hold for months when Murat Uysal took over, and authorities had relied on fiscal stimulus to ride out the country’s first recession in a decade. Still, the specter of a double-dip recession was looming and the government wanted to kick-start growth by lowering interest rates as inflation was cooling. All this limited Uysal’s room for maneuver.Despite a promise to pursue independence from the government, Uysal didn’t enjoy the unqualified confidence of traders as he enacted stealth increases rather than lift the benchmark rate, deployed reserves and used state banks to support the lira. As inflation eased, he delivered a net 1,375 basis points of rate cuts. At the end of his tenure, the lira had lost a third of its value as global market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic further pressured the currency.Naci Agbal (November 7, 2020 -- March 20, 2021)Naci Agbal’s term was a veritable honeymoon for traders as he simplified interest-rate policy, making it more predictable. A former finance minister and a household name in the country, Agbal had no prior experience of monetary policy. Yet he was seen as a welcome antidote to Uysal’s dovishness. And as Erdogan pledged to embrace more orthodox policies, confidence in the central bank’s ability to keep rates aligned with economic conditions soared.Agbal delivered 875 basis points of rate hikes during his four-month governorship, including a larger-than-expected 200 basis-point increase last Thursday. That day may have marked a high-point in confidence in the period since the 2016 coup attempt. The following day, he was fired.(Adds Kavcigolu’s pledge in sixth paragraph, updates Wednesday’s lira and stock moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kuwait’s State Oil Company to Seek Up to $20 Billion of Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The state oil company of Kuwait plans to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in funding, a person familiar with the matter said.Kuwait Petroleum Corp. will need the money to maintain the petrostate’s crude-production levels, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information is private.The borrowing plan underscores how badly Persian Gulf countries were impacted by the drop in crude prices last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread and energy demand plunged.The company remits almost everything it generates from crude sales to the OPEC member’s government. It then gets reimbursed in installments to fund capital expenditure, mainly for upstream operations and investments in oil fields. The firm may face a deficit of 6 billion dinars ($19.9 billion) over five years, though it hopes to minimize the gap by becoming more efficient, the person said.KPC plans to cover the shortfall by issuing debt, including on international markets. The situation will be reviewed every six months to assess the company’s needs and borrowing costs, the person said.Pandemic HitKuwait’s financial position -- like that of almost all major oil producers -- took a hit last year when the virus grounded planes and shut down businesses across the world. The government faced a cashflow crisis and it instructed KPC to transfer more than 7.5 billion dinars in dividends to the Treasury, but which the Supreme Petroleum Council had previously said could be retained.KPC has since reached a preliminary agreement to repay the sum over 15 years. That helps but won’t solve the company’s problem, the person said.The firm’s media office couldn’t be reached for comment.Wealth FundOil accounts for 90% of Kuwait’s revenue. The nation pumps around 2.4 million barrels of crude a day, making it the fourth-biggest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.Kuwait is trying to cut spending to contain its economic slump. KPC has slashed capital-expenditure projections for the next five years by more than 30%. The company has hired a consultant to help merge eight subsidiaries into four to streamline operations. That’s expected to be completed by the end of 2022, the person said.Last month, the government sought permission from parliament to withdraw money from the sovereign wealth fund for the first time since the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1990.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.