In Dramatic About-Face, Most MBA Candidates No Longer Crave On-Campus Learning

A new poll of prospective MBA students shows the declining appeal of in-person study — a remarkable turnaround from just a year ago, when students embraced a return to the classroom after years of remote and hybrid classes forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new poll by education consultancy CarringtonCrisp of thousands of candidates for graduate business education, fewer than one-quarter said they want to study entirely on-campus — a dramatic change from a year ago, when the proportion of students preferring blended or entirely online study had dropped from 38% in 2022 to just 29%, and almost half (47%) said they favored full-time on-campus study.

Now, while a majority (72%) said they want to study full time, 42% want a mix of campus and online study, and 24% want hybrid study allowing them to switch between campus and online. Only 22% said they want to study on campus completely. Geographically, 39% prefer to study outside their home country compared to 36% in 2023 — the main reason for international study being to help pursue an international career (86%).

‘NOT THE SAME MBA AS 20 YEARS AGO’

In the survey of 2,263 prospective students from 32 countries, 23% said they would not take an MBA if employers do not value the qualification. Critically for the MBA itself, a growing number of candidates also say they are open to other qualifications than an MBA — including one-quarter who would not pursue an MBA if employers do not value it. Among the host of alternatives to the MBA prospects said they would consider: professional qualifications (64%), master’s degrees (61%), and continuing professional development (57%). Almost 4 in 10 (39%) said they are also considering short non-degree courses without academic credit.

Eight “mini-MBAs” were listed in the research, including from non-business schools, and respondents were asked whether they had heard of them and would consider applying. Over 70% had heard of each of the courses — with the PwC Mini-MBA being the most popular.

It all points to the MBA being at a critical juncture, says Andrew Crisp, author of the ongoing Tomorrow’s MBA study conducted in association with global management development nonprofit EFMD.

“The MBA remains a popular degree, but it’s not the same MBA as 20 years ago,” Crisp says. “Several trends are converging which mean that many business schools will need to review their MBA offers to continue to attract strong cohorts.”

MBA PROGRAMS: ADAPT OR FALTER

Hand-in-hand with the shift away from the MBA and in-person study is another recent finding by the education consultancy: Prospective students most value artificial intelligence content in the courses they hope to take, placing AI above eight other tech topics. More than half (53%) of respondents valued AI the highest, followed by eight other technology topics, including technology management (48%), data analytics and decision making (46%), and digital transformation (44%).

“We are in a buyer’s market in which students are spoilt for choice when it comes to developing professional skills,” Crisp says. “They want learning that can be tailored to their needs and can be studied how they want. Technology is central to any learning.

“Those business schools that can provide MBA programs that meet these needs will be successful. Those that don’t adapt will find it hard going.”

