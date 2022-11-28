Drata Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Membership allows customers expedited path to purchase a leading compliance automation solution and deeper support

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

"Since Drata's founding, we have worked with AWS, from technology support to go-to-market positioning," said Kevin Kriebel, VP of Business Development at Drata. "By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we strengthen our commitment to our customers as we work together to promote compliance automation and technology infrastructure as well as simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace."

Drata's membership in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program validates Drata as a leading solution provider that offers differentiated value for AWS customers. Through this program, Drata and AWS have aligned to provide exceptional outcomes to AWS customers in further streamlining their ability to automate and monitor their security posture through the lens of risk and compliance.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Drata with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Drata.

In addition to the ISV Accelerate Program, Drata has also passed an AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), adhering to best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence outlined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Passing the AWS FTR gives customers peace of mind in knowing Drata takes a holistic approach to its cloud security posture to proactively identify and resolve potential vulnerabilities.

Drata's Solution on AWS

Connecting AWS to Drata offers continuous monitoring on AWS through automated daily testing and evidence collection to validate the compliance posture of an organization's AWS footprint for frameworks, standards, and regulations such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and several others. Additionally, Drata continuously discovers and imports all AWS virtual assets to streamline the asset collection and categorization process, helping to eliminate burdensome manual processes. This allows auditors to review in-scope assets without the need for end-user intervention.

"Using both Drata and AWS hand-in-hand has made our journey to becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant painless," said Adam Ilowite, CEO at Axero Solutions. "These platforms work together and have helped our organization improve our security protocols, and add automated control monitoring. It's taken the headache out of our continuous compliance efforts."

Drata's offerings are available in AWS Marketplace, where customers can identify and deploy third-party software. For more information, please visit Drata in AWS Marketplace or Trusted , the Drata blog.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

