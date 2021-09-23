U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.25
    +20.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,302.00
    +173.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,217.25
    +53.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +19.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.27
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -15.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -4.44 (-18.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9830
    +0.2050 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,227.98
    +1,904.50 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.05
    +72.57 (+6.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.86
    +17.49 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Draupnir Bio establishes Scientific Advisory Board of European experts in cholesterol metabolism and cardiovascular disease

Draupnir Bio
·4 min read

Press Release

Draupnir Bio establishes Scientific Advisory Board of European experts in cholesterol metabolism and cardiovascular disease

Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 September 2021 Draupnir Bio (“Draupnir”), a biotechnology company developing small molecule modulators of PCSK9 to transform the treatment of heart disease, today announces the establishment of its scientific advisory board (SAB) comprising global leaders in carbohydrate chemistry, the regulation and genetics of cholesterol metabolism, and in drug development for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The newly formed SAB will advise Draupnir on its current and future research and development strategy as the Company builds its preclinical pipeline and advances the development of novel therapeutics for CVD. Draupnir is pursuing the development of small molecule therapeutics to transform the treatment of heart disease, based on proprietary structural insights and the biology of Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Kexin Type 9 (PCSK9), a protein that enables a key step in the control of blood low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDLC) levels.

CVD and coronary artery disease (CAD) remain the leading causes of deaths globally. While statins have proven to be a highly effective standard of care for CVD and CAD for decades, and the more recently available injectable anti-PCSK9 therapeutic mAbs and PCSK9 siRNA provide additional treatment options, there remains a need for easily accessible, orally available therapeutics for LDLC lowering in broad patient segments.

The SAB will comprise the following members:

Anne Tybjærg Hansen, MD, is Professor of Clinical Biochemistry with a focus on translational molecular cardiology at the University of Copenhagen and is Chief Physician in the Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Rigshospitalet, Denmark. She is a member of the steering committees of the Copenhagen City Heart Study and the Copenhagen General Population Study. Prof. Tybjærg-Hansen’s research has focused on the genetics and genomics of CVD and related diseases in large prospective studies of the general population. Recent focus areas include Mendelian randomisation, polygenic risk scores for dyslipidaemia and CAD, and amyloidosis and amyloidosis-related heart disease and other diseases.

Jay Horton, MD, is Professor of Internal Medicine and Molecular Genetics, and Director of the Center for Human Nutrition, UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, US, and holds the Distinguished Chair in Human Nutrition, the Scott Grundy Director’s Chair, and the Robert C. and Veronica Atkins Chair in Obesity and Diabetes Research. He serves as a consulting editor for Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology and as an associate editor of The Journal of Lipid Research. Dr. Horton’s research has delineated the function of PCSK9 and is currently focussed on clinical digestive diseases and fat metabolism.

John Kastelein, MD PhD, is Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the Department of Vascular Medicine at the Academic Medical Center (AMC) of the University of Amsterdam, Netherlands, and principal investigator and advisor to many studies trialling new anti-dyslipidemia compounds. He is member of several national and international medicine, atherosclerosis and cardiology societies aiming to study, prevent and treat CVD, and is CEO of the Vascular Research Network, comprising over 50 hospitals in the Netherlands. His research focuses on the etiology, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia.

Peter Seeberger, PhD, is Director at the Max-Planck Institute for Colloids and Interfaces in Potsdam, Germany, and Professor at the Free University of Berlin. In addition, he serves as honorary Professor at the University of Potsdam and is Vice President of the German Research Foundation (DFG), the main funding body in Germany. Prof Seeberger is a leading authority in the field of carbohydrate chemistry. Research from his laboratory has contributed to the founding of nine start-up companies in the US, Switzerland, Denmark and Germany.

Commenting on the establishment of the SAB, Simon Glerup, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Draupnir Bio, said: Having attracted such a high calibre scientific advisory board is reflective of both the quality of our science and the importance of our mission. Each of these advisors brings unique expertise from the top of their field and they all share in our ambition to transform the treatment of heart disease. Their specialist knowledge will be invaluable as we advance our science and build Draupnir’s pipeline.”

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact:

Draupnir Bio
Andrew Hotchkiss, Chief Executive Officer
info@draupnir.bio

Consilium Strategic Communications
David Daley, Genevieve Wilson
Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Email: draupnirbio@consilium-comms.com

Notes to editors

About Draupnir Bio
Draupnir Bio is a Danish biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics to transform the treatment of heart disease, based on proprietary structural insights and the biology of Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Kexin Type 9 (PCSK9), a protein that enables a key step in the control of plasma low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDLC) levels. The company was founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Aarhus University, Denmark, and the Max-Planck Institute, Germany. Backed by a syndicate of leading European investors, in 2019 Draupnir Bio completed a Series A funding round, raising €30 million Euros with participation from Gilde Healthcare Partners, Inkef Capital, Novo Seeds and High-Tech Gründerfonds. The Company is headquartered in Copenhagen, with research operations centered in Aarhus, Denmark.

For more, visit our website at draupnir.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.


Recommended Stories

  • From Covid-19 to Cancer: Curing Diseases With New Therapies

    Sep.22 -- Alexander Hardy, CEO of biotech company Genentech, talks about how important global partnerships are in the fight against Covid-19, and how his company is developing therapeutics and an oral treatment to help stem the pandemic. He speaks with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."

  • A Climate Reckoning Is Coming for the World’s Government Debt

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- For years climate scientists have warned about the ferocious wildfires and hurricanes that are now overwhelming many communities. Today alarms are ringing about a related financial danger: risks lurking within government bonds, the biggest part of the global debt market.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe

  • Mark Levin says he received another stent after heart disease scare

    Conservative commentator and author Mark Levin announced Wednesday he is recovering after receiving a stent in his heart.

  • The Cassava Sciences Saga Rages On — Why This Alzheimer's Update Didn't Save It

    Cassava said Wednesday that patients who received its experimental Alzheimer's drug showed improved cognition at a year. But SAVA stock dipped.

  • Back To Back FDA Approval For Incyte - This Time For Jakafi In GVHD

    The FDA has approved Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) approved Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). The approval comes for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with GVHD after the failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy. The approval was based on Phase 3 REACH3 study of Jakafi compared to the best available therapy (BAT) for steroid-refractory chronic GVHD after allogeneic stem cell transplantation. The primary endpoint of the overall response

  • Why FibroGen Fell by More Than 9% on Wednesday

    The rising stock market had many winners on Wednesday, but alas for its shareholders FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) wasn't one of them. Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi has downshifted his recommendation for FibroGen stock. Choi's concern is the company's leading product, roxadustat, which targets anemia due to chronic kidney disease.

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for October 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • ‘Absolutely’ a future where everyone's DNA sequenced at birth: 23andMe CEO

    The widespread adoption of DNA testing will enable a new model of personalized healthcare that determines the treatment we get and the drugs we take based on our specific genetic code, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki said.

  • “An Unprecedented Event In Modern Medicine”: What Happens When A State Fails To Flatten The COVID Curve

    A COVID nightmare is unfolding in Idaho, where overwhelmed hospitals are starting to ration care and medical workers feel like the public has turned on them.View Entire Post ›

  • United Airlines workers in Fort Worth area sue over vaccine mandate, religious beliefs

    Four airline employees said in the lawsuit that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine goes against their religious beliefs.

  • Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $438.00 as investors watch for signs of progress on booster shot policy. Moderna last week released a statement detailing incremental data from the Phase 3 COVE study suggested waning immunity a year after the first two doses — a supporting argument in favor of a booster dose... Read More Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which wa

  • A Texas doctor was fired after doling out expiring vaccine doses. Now, he's suing over the 'revenge campaign.'

    When a coronavirus vaccine site in Humble, Texas, shut down at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29, Hasan Gokal began a race with the clock to distribute 10 leftover Moderna doses before the vial expired. The doctor, with permission from his supervisor, phoned elderly and at-risk patients who were eligible to receive the shot in the earliest phases of the nationwide vaccine rollout. He found 10 people with underlying health conditions who said they would take the vaccine doses. Over the next five hours, Gokal dro

  • California woman who said she was ‘unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid’ has died of Covid-19, aged 40

    On Facebook, Kristen Lowery had proclaimed herself a ‘free thinker’ who wanted to ‘give a voice to the vaccine injured’

  • COVID Update: J&J 2nd dose data, Pfizer boosters

    As the vaccine developments continue, so does the spread of the delta variant. More than a million children have been infected with COVID in just the last five weeks.

  • Vertex's Supplement to a New Drug Submission for KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) for Patients with Cystic Fibrosis Between the Ages of 4 Months and 18 Years with the R117H Mutation in the CFTR Gene Accepted for Priority Review by Health Canada

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Canada) (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced its Supplement to a New Drug Submission for PrKALYDECO® (ivacaftor) has been accepted for priority review by Health Canada for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients from 4 months to 18 years of age and weighing at least 5 kg with the R117H mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

  • Incyte gets FDA approval for atopic dermatitis drug

    Shares of Incyte Corp. were down 4.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Opzelura as a treatment for some patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The FDA approval for the topical drug came with a warning for serious adverse events - also referred to a black-box warning - that is consistent with oral JAK inhibitors, according to Mizuho Americas analysts. "Bigger picture, this marks yet another approva

  • Cellectar Bio's Iopofosine Data Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Head & Neck Cancer

    Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has completed part A portion of a safety and tolerability study of iopofosine I-131 (iopofosine) in combination with external beam radiation (EBRT) in relapsed or refractory head and neck cancer. Related: Cellectar Receives M NIH Grant For Rare Lymphoma Study. The reduction in the amount or fractions (doses) of EBRT can potentially diminish the (number and severity of) adverse events associated with EBRT. Patients with head and neck cancer typically recei

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals

    FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals

  • Rocket Lab Stock Is Surging. It Keeps Winning New Space Business.

    Space startup Rocket Lab is seeing shares jump after the company got work to provide launch services for an orbital space-junk-removal project.