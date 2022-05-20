Realkredit Danmark A/S

NASDAQ Copenhagen

20 May 2022





Company announcement No. 49/2022



Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at 20 May 2022 for the following payment dates.

01 July 2022 (bonds with two annual settling periods), and



01 October 2022 (bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.



Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date is changed to 28 June 2022 due to a negative coupon. It means, that



The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor

If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount

No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date





