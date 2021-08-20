U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -17.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,684.00
    -134.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,895.50
    -32.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,118.30
    -10.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    -0.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.33 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6820
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,247.71
    +2,512.98 (+5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.69
    +87.64 (+7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.08
    -15.78 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Tel. +45 70 12 53 00
Fax +45 45 14 96 22






20 August 2021


Company announcement No. 72/2021

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at 20 August 2021 for the following payment dates.

01 October 2021 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and

11 December 2021 (bonds with two annual settling periods), and

01 January 2022 (bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .

Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 28 September 2021 due to a negative coupon. It means, that

  • The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor

  • If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount

  • No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date

Yours faithfully,

The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Stocks Extend Losses; Hang Seng Enters Bear Market: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures fell and the dollar extended a rally as faltering growth and China’s regulatory curbs compounded risks before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium next week.Equity markets around the world were broadly in the red for another day. Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index entered a bear market and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was on track for the biggest weekly loss since February.Investors sought the safety of haven assets, with the dollar rising for a fifth d

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these four dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Still a Buy.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Why JD.com Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), China's largest online retailer, were falling today on seemingly no company-specific news. Investors may be concerned about increased regulation in China for technology stocks, as well as other industries. JD.com's share price had fallen 5% as of 3:03 p.m. EDT.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Amazon’s $267 Billion Summer Wipeout Tests Wall Street’s Love

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s rare to see just about everyone on Wall Street agree on something, but that’s the case when it comes to Amazon.com Inc. Every single analyst who rates the stock -- all 55 of them -- recommends clients buy it, according to Bloomberg data. Active fund managers “are even more overweight” the name now than they were a year ago, per a Bank of America report on Aug. 10.Yet that ubiquitous bullishness is being put to the test as last month’s unexpectedly weak sales forecast complica

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.