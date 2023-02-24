U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Tel. +45 70 12 53 00
Fax +45 45 14 96 22






24 February 2023

 

Company announcement No. 15/2023

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at 24 February 2023 for the following payment dates.

01 April 2023 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and

01 July 2023 ((bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 29 March 2023 due to a negative coupon. It means, that

  • The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor

  • If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount

  • No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date


Yours faithfully,

The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


