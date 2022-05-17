U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.93
    +47.92 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,430.68
    +207.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,841.91
    +179.12 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.19
    +32.77 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.83
    +0.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9590
    +0.0820 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    +0.0144 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3260
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,038.70
    +380.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.45
    +431.77 (+177.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.86
    +47.06 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

DrawInspector.com Launches First Draw Inspection Certification for Construction Draw Inspectors, Lender Professionals

·2 min read

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawinspector.com®, a nationwide provider of construction lending e-training, education, and certification, announces the immediate availability of a comprehensive online curriculum, designed to train, test, and certify draw inspectors and lender professionals. Created as "open source" courses, Drawinspector.com grants universal access to anyone seeking to learn more about draw inspections and the construction lending industry.

Developed in partnership with Trinity Real Estate Solutions® and their nearly 19 years of draw inspection and industry expertise, Drawinspector.com's inaugural course was originally preannounced in 2021 to a select community of 300 professionals, and it received extremely high marks and satisfaction. Today, the e-learning site features two comprehensive draw inspection courses, each offering individual certifications: Certified Draw Inspection Professional® and Draw Inspection Professional®. In the coming year, the education platform will expand its open-source curriculum to include mini courses while also providing detailed classes and insights on residential and commercial construction lending, field services, and appraisals as well as offer additional certifications.

"Drawinspector.com's mission is to serve and assist those in the lending industry, whether working for a large bank, leading a financial institution, or facilitating an inspection in the field. Consequently, we believe this e-training platform is an opportunity to educate and ultimately better the industry overall," explains Brad Meyer, CEO and President of Trinity Real Estate Solutions. "We are committed to supporting Drawinspector.com as they provide the highest quality education experience to our students, creating and maintaining the standard in excellence for construction lending integrity and knowledge."

One very satisfied participant from the inspection community described the training as excellent and worthwhile, noting "The course is thorough yet concise. It was very educational, informative, and well executed. I highly recommend it."

Using a modular learning approach, Drawinspector.com's flagship programs help participants learn all aspects of a draw inspection, as well as gain first-hand insight into best practice concepts and case study scenarios. For more information on drawinspector.com, please visit www.drawinspector.com.

About Drawinspector.com
Drawinspector.com® is the leader in the e-training, education, and certification solutions, helping to inform, guide and develop students when learning specifically for the construction lending industry. For more information, please visit www.drawinspector.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drawinspectorcom-launches-first-draw-inspection-certification-for-construction-draw-inspectors-lender-professionals-301548991.html

SOURCE Drawinspector.com®

Recommended Stories

  • Economist: Recession risk is ‘increasing’ — especially for 2023

    Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist for S&P Global Ratings, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss April retail sales, inflation, recessionary risks, and Fed rate hikes.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • European Gas Rises as EU Says Ruble Payments Violate Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices rose after the European Union said companies would violate sanctions by opening bank accounts in rubles to purchase Russian supplies, thrusting the payment issue back into the spotlight as bills come due.Most Read from BloombergOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion De

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel surprises Los Angeles graduates by paying off over $10 million in student loan debt

    The Snapchat CEO and his KORA beauty CEO wife Miranda Kerr made the donation to a local college he once attended.

  • U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April

    Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in April amid continued strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods, which should help to underpin manufacturing activity. Manufacturing output increased 0.8% last month after a similar gain in March, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would gain 0.4%.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

    Walmart Inc. said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. "With

  • Home Depot raises full-year forecasts as demand stays firm

    Home Depot Inc raised its annual profit and sales forecasts on Tuesday, easing concerns that demand for home-improvement tools and building materials would take a hit amid surging inflation. The company's shares rose as much as 5% to $310.78 as Home Depot's first-quarter comparable sales increased, driven by higher sales of plumbing, building materials and paint, even as it flagged a late start to the spring selling season. During the COVID-19 lockdowns people flush with stimulus money took up several do-it-yourself (DIY) home projects and hired professionals to upgrade their homes, lifting sales at Home Depot and smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc in 2020.

  • Christian Academy of Louisville homework shows indoctrination happening in private schools

    If work coming out of The Louisville Christian Academy is any indication, it is private schools we need to watch more carefully for indoctrination.