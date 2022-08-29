U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,045.33
    -12.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,198.14
    -85.26 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,062.78
    -78.93 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.81
    -9.02 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.11
    +3.05 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0860 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7680
    +1.0160 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,313.66
    +189.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.26
    +13.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Drayage Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drayage market will register an incremental spend of about USD 8.68 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.48% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Drayage sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Spices Market
Spices Market

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/drayage-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report: 

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Insights Into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in Vegetable Protein.

This report evaluates suppliers based on quality and purity test of product samples, production capacity, certifications and accreditations, and geographical presence. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, working environment, quality control, sla nuances, acceptance criteria, legal requirements, change management procedures, pricing models, and penalty clauses.

For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers: https://spendedge.com/sample-report/drayage-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 4.00%-10.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Drayage TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top Drayage Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This Drayage procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Deutsche Bahn AG

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform:

Subscribe Now for FREE, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drayage-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-spendedge-301613604.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • China Halts Some Meats Imports From U.S. Processor Tyson Foods

    (Bloomberg) -- China has suspended some meat imports from U.S. processing giant Tyson Foods Inc., the country’s customs office said on Monday. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTech Leads Declines as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets WrapThe

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, Starbucks: How restaurants rank for employee satisfaction

    Fast food chains are in competition to recruit and maintain talent, with some businesses faring better than others, according to new report from financial services firm William Blair.

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • Oil Rises as Supply Tightness Exacerbates Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as fears of crude outages in Libya exacerbate a global energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTech Leads Declines as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 3.5% to t

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • European Energy Slumps as German Gas Stores Fill Ahead of Target

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power prices plunged the most in months after Germany said its stores of the fossil fuel are filling up faster than planned. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTech Leads Declines as Traders Rethink Rate

  • Exclusive-Win for Qualcomm as no EU appeal court ruling against $991 million fine - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said, in a major win for the U.S. chipmaker that ends a long-running saga. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided not to object to Ripple Lab’s request to seal identities of certain non-parties and Ripple employees in the Daubert motions, as its lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts The […]

  • Nike is still ‘the dominant brand’ in footwear, analyst says

    Stifel Sports & Lifestyle Brands Analyst Jim Duffy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the back-to-school season, rising inventory, athletic footwear trends, sneakers from Nike and Under Armour, consumer spending, and the outlook for retailers.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 They're Avoiding Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two companies billionaires love and one they simply won't touch.

  • Inventory Pileup, Uneasy Shoppers Put Retailers in Jeopardy

    Chains have a glut of inventory heading into key sales period just as some shoppers are pulling back.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Europe gas shortages to last several winters, Shell boss warns

    Europe’s energy crisis will last for several winters, the boss of Shell has said, as he warned it is "fantasy" to think shortages caused by Russia cutting supplies can be resolved quickly.

  • ‘It’s just a very odd time:’ White-collar graduates are vulnerable to recession —and need to get smart when applying for jobs.

    College graduates who are looking for work face an unpredictable labor market. “It’s just a very odd time,” said Lisa Severy, a career adviser at the University of Phoenix who has been in collegiate career services since 1996. Meanwhile, some graduates who landed jobs at Coinbase (COIN) and Twitter (TWTR) saw their offers rescinded.

  • Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

    Singapore on Monday announced new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work. The new visa will be available from January.