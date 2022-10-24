U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.78
    +37.03 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,456.12
    +373.56 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,907.47
    +47.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.39
    +5.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.46
    -0.59 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.20
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    +0.14 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2020
    -0.0110 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1282
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7820
    +1.1520 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,297.92
    +119.53 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.51
    -0.85 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY EXPANDS PITTSBURGH-AREA PRESENCE WITH OPENING OF GIBSONIA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

·1 min read

At 617 Warrendale Drive, Suite B

GIBSONIA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 617 Warrendale Drive, Suite B.

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

The Treesdale clinic, as it is known, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 878-978-2777 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Kelci Yale earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Slippery Rock University, where she competed in track and field throwing events.

Yale specializes in orthopedic, regenerative, post-surgical, neurological and vestibular conditions.

Drayer's other area clinics comprise Bethel Park, Pittsburgh-Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh-Ross Township, Pittsburgh-Fox Chapel, Washington, Moon Township, Allison Park, Wexford and Cranberry Township, among more than 60 locations across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drayer-physical-therapy-expands-pittsburgh-area-presence-with-opening-of-gibsonia-outpatient-clinic-301657482.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories

  • From Reese's to Hot Tamales, here are the most popular and hated Halloween treats by state

    See how Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles, M&M's and more ranked on Candy Store's most popular lists this Halloween.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year

    These three key changes to Medicare could save seniors money.

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans

    It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said.

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

    Like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination status, according to a new list released last week.

  • Bausch + Lomb Introduces Project Watson™ Health Care Products for Dogs

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the introduction of Project Watson health care products for dogs in the United States. The new line of products is specifically formulated to help support dogs' eyes, ears and overall wellbeing using high quality and naturally inspired ingredients.

  • People are horrified after woman explains how her head ‘exploded’ mid-flight

    ‘Still not over how gross it was,’ she captioned her video

  • What causes pins and needles? Experts explain.

    “Pins and needles commonly occur in the arms, hands, legs and feet when sitting or sleeping on a body part that affects the nerve,” Dr. Laura Sander, northeast regional medical director at Heal and assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, tells Yahoo Life. This sensation is what happens when your leg “falls asleep,” for instance. Dr. Jen Caudle tells Yahoo Life that the pins and needles sensation occurs when you interfere with your sensory nerves. “Sensory nerves process stimuli from our environment and send that information to the spinal cord and the brain,” she explains. “So when the sensory nerves are restricted from crossing your legs (or other body parts) too long, you first feel numbness because your nerves have stopped getting the oxygen they need to send the right messages to your brain.” As you might expect, “once you uncross your legs, the nerves can get back on track and continue making their way back to the brain. But the brain interprets this as tingling,” Caudle says.

  • Top-recommended Exercises To Lose 5 Inches of Belly Fat, Trainer Says

    If you want to lose belly fat, you're not alone, as this is a super-common fitness goal many individuals strive to achieve. WebMD explains that everyone carries around some fat in the belly area, even if you're sporting abs. But excess visceral fat can have a detrimental impact on your health, as it's associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia, heart disease, colon cancer, and breast cancer. To help you obtain a trim midsection and stay in good health, we

  • Most children who think they’re transgender are just going through a ‘phase’, says NHS

    Most children who believe that they are transgender are just going through a “phase”, the NHS has said, as it warns that doctors should not encourage them to change their names and pronouns.

  • Your COVID-19 vaccine records might eventually be destroyed because of Texas law

    Texas might have to destroy 9.6 million COVID vaccine records because of an unusual state law.

  • My Doctor Told Me to Eat More Plants to Lower My Blood Pressure. What Happened.

    Working in financial services is stressful and advisors will find this article on the health benefits of a mostly plant-based diet well worth reading. Our writer changed his diet and with in a month his blood pressure dropped more than 10 points. His diet emphasizes foods rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium—which help control blood pressure—and limits foods high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars.

  • One man is hiking over 4,800 miles across America to raise awareness for breast cancer

    Hiking the American Discovery Trail, which runs from Delaware to California, a man named Clay Chapman is on a mission to raise awareness for cancer, specifically breast cancer. After losing both of his parents to different types of the disease, Chapman decided to embark on the nearly yearlong trek. “My mother passed away from breast cancer 10 years ago, so this hike is very much a way to honor her,” Chapman said.

  • Walter Suza guest column: The hypocrisy of 'pro-life' politics

    Ames writer: If Herschel Walker and the Republican Party believe in life, one would think they would try to protect children’s lives in all cases.

  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Tests Positive for Covid-19

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has tested positive for Covid-19, the agency said. Dr. Walensky is up-to-date with her Covid-19 vaccinations and is experiencing mild symptoms, the CDC said on Saturday. The CDC said senior staff and close contacts have been notified since she tested positive on Friday.

  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 month after getting updated booster shot

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being up to date with vaccines.

  • Hospitals in upstate NY ravaged by bed, staff shortages: 'It is not right for patients'

    Nursing home backlogs are part of NY's hospital capacity crunch. Growing numbers of patients being treated in hallways, transferred hundreds of miles.

  • 8-Year-Old Black Child Severely Burned During Sleepover At White Friend's Home But 911 Was Never Called, Parents Demand Answers

    Lakiesha Belin and Justin Charles, the parents of 8-year-old Jayceon Charles, are demanding answers after their son sustained severe burns during a sleepover at a friend’s house in Warren, Arkansas.