U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,266.87
    -13.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,725.57
    -35.48 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,005.67
    -41.51 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.53
    -14.09 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    -3.57 (-3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -23.90 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.57 (-2.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    -0.0055 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7820
    -0.0670 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9990
    -0.4810 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,142.52
    -369.65 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.69
    -17.07 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.04
    +4.15 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS SECOND OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN BEAVERCREEK, OHIO

·1 min read

Five locations in Dayton area

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened today at 4400 Indian Ripple Road, giving the company a second local outpatient clinic and five in the Dayton area.

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

The new Beavercreek-Greene Crossing clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 937-741-2880 or visit drayerpt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Eric Jaynes earned a bachelor's degree in pre-physical therapy from Baldwin-Wallace College and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine.

Jaynes, who has 13 years of clinical experience, is certified in manual therapy, dry needling and blood flow restriction therapy. He treats joint replacements, athletes, vestibular patients, TMJ patients and injured workers.

Drayer's other area clinics comprise 2587 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, Centerville, Springboro, and Huber Heights among 25 clinics in Ohio.

Drayer is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drayer-physical-therapy-opens-second-outpatient-clinic-in-beavercreek-ohio-301605718.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. regulator is first to authorize Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster for 18-and-older population

    The U.K. regulator has become the first to authorize Moderna's bivalent COVID vaccine booster for use in adults aged 18 and older.

  • U.K. Approves Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Targeted at Omicron

    The U.K. is the first to approve the so-called bivalent Covid-19 booster shot, which targets the original strain of the virus as well the Omicron variant.

  • Why the UK’s efforts to vaccinate against monkeypox are faltering

    Matt and his boyfriend have spent hours on the train to London from Coventry over the past few weekends – all in the hope of getting a monkeypox vaccine.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID Vaccine Aids Growth, Overdependence Ails

    Currently, Novavax (NVAX) has only one marketed product in its portfolio, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. However, it is lagging in competition behind mRNA-based vaccines.

  • ACHV: Autumn Enrollment Completion for ORCA-3

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ACHV READ THE FULL ACHV RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Results Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) reported second quarter 2022 results in a press release and held a conference call after market close on August 11, 2022. The company concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Since its first quarter update, Achieve has begun its long-awaited vaping

  • #1 Places You're Most Likely to Catch BA.5

    BA.5 is still the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US—and even people who are fully vaccinated are in danger of getting infected. "Each of these subvariants have gotten better than the preceding one at infecting people who have been vaccinated or previously infected," says Stephen Goldstein, PhD, virologist at the University of Utah Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. "It's really important for people to understand that vaccines aren't likely to provide long-term protection from getting inf

  • British regulator 1st to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster

    British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant. In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given the green light to Moderna's combination “bivalent” vaccine, which will be used as an adult booster shot. Each dose of the booster shot will target both the original COVID-19 virus that was first detected in 2020 and the omicron BA.1 variant that was first picked up in November.

  • What's the real risk from NY's polio outbreak?

    As NY's polio outbreak spread, experts addressed questions about everything from how polio spreads to what to know about vaccine-derived cases.

  • Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by wisdom teeth has tongue ‘re-made’ after devastating diagnosis

    Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring ulcers in 2018 but put it down to working long shifts as a flight attendant

  • What to know about the Florida governor's battle with a state attorney over his suspension

    It's the governor's latest move as he gears up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, and a rumored run for president. In recent months, DeSantis has signed legislation taking strong stances on divisive cultural issues. Here's what to know about the governor's executive order to suspend Hillsborough County's twice-elected Democrat prosecutor.

  • Enhertu significantly delayed breast cancer progression in trial, AstraZeneca says

    AstraZeneca PLC said Monday that its Enhertu drug significantly delayed metastatic breast cancer progression in a Phase 3 trial.

  • If You're Getting That Pins And Needles Feeling In Your Feet, You May Have One Of These Conditions

    You can develop tingling in your feet from sitting on your foot, but it could also be a sign of an underlying condition, from multiple sclerosis to diabetes.

  • Bird flu outbreak ravages poultry farms across U.S.

    Poultry farms across the U.S. are scrambling to contain a new, highly contagious avian flu. The outbreak has contributed to a 47% increase in the price of eggs at grocery stores in July compared to a year ago. John Ramos has more.

  • Best care for bug bites: Doctors share treatment tips for minor and severe bites

    Here’s what you need to know about bug bite treatment; doctors share their tips for addressing minor and severe bites along with warning signs people should watch for and note.

  • Supplements That are "Not Worth It," Says Pharmacist

    Millions of Americans take a dietary supplement daily to improve overall health but do they really work? Many experts believe the best way to get essential nutrients is through diet, including Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine in the department of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He says, "Patients ask all the time, 'What supplements should I be taking?' They're wasting money and focus thinking there has to be a magic set of pills that will ke

  • Drug-Price Rules for Seniors Change With Passage of Climate and Health Bill

    Medicare will negotiate some drug costs and cap seniors’ prescription payments under the Inflation Reduction Act that passed in the House.

  • These Therapists Want to Help You Trip on Shrooms and Ecstasy

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastLaying in a bed in Bellevue Hospital with a blindfold over her eyes, Bronya saw the dragon.As her body metabolized the psilocybin, a hallucinogenic mushroom extract, the 55-year-old home health aide then somehow was inside the beast, resting in its belly like a baby in the womb as it flew over mountains.They arrived at what Bronya can only remember as a vast “fleshy thing, it was like flabs of pinkish tissue.” She pushed herself through. It envel

  • A doctor says a patient saved over $1,000 a month by ordering prescriptions through Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy

    Cost Plus Drugs intends to provide patients with medicine that is less expensive than traditional pharmacies.

  • This Could Be the #1 Fruit for a Longer Life, New Study Says

    The next time you're craving some fresh fruit, you might want to grab a few grapes. Not only are they a tasty treat, but they can also help you live longer, according to a new study.In the study, recently published by the Foods journal, when around two cups of grapes were added to a daily diet that included a high quantity of high-fat foods, it resulted in lower issues with fatty liver, raised the levels of antioxidant genes, and increased lifespan. Though the study's subjects were mice rather t

  • WHO renames two monkeypox variants to avoid geographic references

    The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Saturday that it renamed variants of the virus monkeypox as it looks to counter concerns about the original naming conventions. “Newly identified viruses, related diseases & virus variants are given names to avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, & minimize the negative…