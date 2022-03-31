U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    -6.62 (-6.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7000
    -0.1600 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,763.62
    -1,423.29 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

DrazCanna, Inc. (OTCBB:SIBED) – Announces signing of Letter of Intent for Reverse Merger to enter Cannabis Bio-Pharmaceutical supply chain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SIBED

DrazCanna meets DrazCanna - Company announces Letter of Intent signed for reverse merger between DrazCanna, Inc. (OTCBB:SIBED) and DrazCanna, Inc. (a Michigan based corporation). Company discloses organization's Nutrient Optimizer Algorithm for Cannabis cultivation and Female to Female strain development process

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Shareholder Record Date as of April 1st, 2022 for special shareholders meeting on May 6th, 2022

"The signing of the Letter of Intent is our next step in the entrepreneurial journey" stated Hussein Anani, President of DrazCanna, Inc. "Our efforts in the evolution of our R&D endeavors resulted in some fine achievements by our team and we are excited as we move toward shareholder vote on the proposed reverse merger."

Letter of Intent for Reverse Merger

The Letter of Intent, signed March 31st, 2022, is among DrazCanna, Inc., a Michigan corporation ("DRAZCANNA"), the shareholders of DRAZCANNA, DrazCanna, Inc., a Texas corporation (OTCBB:SIBED), Hussein Anani, the sole officer and director of SIBED and the Managing Member of The High Company, LLC ("THC"), a Michigan limited liability company, and an officer and director of DRAZCANNA, the controlling shareholder of SIBED and THC. The purpose of this LOI is to set forth the terms and conditions pursuant to the execution of a DEFINITIVE SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT for approval of the Shareholders at an annual meeting to occur on May 6, 2022. DRAZCANNA owns two subsidiaries, Lybull, Inc. and Drazmatic, Inc.

The parties agreed to the following terms for presentation to shareholders for vote:

DrazCanna, Inc. (OTCBB:SIBED) will own 45,000,000 common shares of DRAZCANNA, representing all of the issued and outstanding equity of DRAZCANNA (Michigan);

The Shareholders, or their assignee(s), will be issued an aggregate of 90,000,000 shares of SIBED, $0.0001 par value per share the Common Stock, representing 90.39% of SIBED's outstanding shares of Common Stock (the "Share Exchange"), calculated post-issuance;

THC shall return and retire 27 of the 30 outstanding shares of Special 2021 Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the "Preferred Stock"), to SIBED, representing at least 540,000,000 shares of Common Stock if converted and

DRAZCANNA will hold no common shares of SIBED, as the wholly-owned subsidiary of SIBED.

"We believe the proposed reverse merger share structure could present existing shareholders an opportunity to move forward after sitting as a dormant shell since 2016," Anani stated. "As we move forward in our evolution of SIBED, our team accomplishments over the last six years deserve recognition. I would like to introduce a fellow founding team member, Gina Szpak."

Gina Szpak, President of i2bConsultants (data analytics and process improvement consulting firm) and a founding team member of DrazCanna (Michigan) added, "The evolution of Drazcanna is thanks to the dedicated work of our team members since our humble beginnings in 2015 where we produced a number of significant achievements with our approach to cannabis cultivation and extraction," stated Gina Szpak. "Our unique cannabis cultivation approach is based upon principles of the data-driven cultivation process coined by Dutch scientists ‘Growing by Plant Empowerment' coupled with DrazCanna's own Nutrient Optimizer Algorithm."

"Our Nutrient Optimizer Algorithm was about overcoming the conundrum of dichotomy between cannabis cultivation and empirical data needed as the basis of predictive data analytics. The resolution allowed us to see the "bell curve" within our data and the optimization of nutrients relative to changing dynamics within environmental variables." Gina Szpak continued - "Our approach to data-driven cultivation provides us with measurements of plant health four times per day enabling nutrient adjustment with the goal of maximizing plant health in indoor cultivation of cannabis without AC."

"Innovation was built into each facet of our development. As we explored plant physiology, we developed a process whereby female to female strain development can provide an additional basis for further research opportunities beyond traditional male/female strain development via seed," said Szpak. "Over our six year developmental history, our team of over thirty individuals achieved a number of innovations within strain development, data analytics, environmental responsibility, and cultivation processes and equipment."

DrazCanna's (Michigan) cultivation approach utilizes inert media so that it receives accurate data regarding plant health as well as appeal to requirements for medical development. DrazCanna intends to share additional information about its six-year Bio-Pharmaceutical development history in public announcements to come.

Contact:
DrazCanna, Inc.
Hussein Anani, President
P.O. Box 600
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
www.siblinggroupholdings.com
info@siblinggroupholdings.com

About DrazCanna, Inc.

DrazCanna, Inc. (OTCBB:SIBED) was operating in the educational sector until 2016 and was dormant until 2021 when the corporation filed its reports to achieve current status. For more information, visit www.siblinggroupholdings.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the plans and expectations of DrazCanna, Inc. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are out of the company's control. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the company's expectations of future growth may not be realized. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in the company's annual, quarterly and current reports and other filings, including but not limited for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and filings with the OTC Markets.

SOURCE: DrazCanna, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695564/DrazCanna-Inc-OTCBBSIBED-Announces-signing-of-Letter-of-Intent-for-Reverse-Merger-to-enter-Cannabis-Bio-Pharmaceutical-supply-chain

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    This might not be the "mother of all implosions," but shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are trading down 6.8% at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, the second consecutive day the stock is heading lower. Yesterday, AMC shares tumbled 12.7%. The movie theater operator began an amazing run higher a little over two weeks ago, more than doubling in value after AMC said it was buying into a gold and silver miner.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • GameStop stock soars after hours on news of potential stock split plan

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at GameStop's stock gain after announcing plans for a potential stock split.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Why AMD and Coinbase Weighed on the Nasdaq Thursday

    Most stock market indexes stayed close to unchanged, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lower by just 25 points as of 11:45 a.m. ET to 14,417. A few notable stocks helped drag the Nasdaq down. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) have been high-profile stocks with plenty of potential upside, but they've also drawn differing opinions from those who follow them.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Galaxy Digital Announces 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.