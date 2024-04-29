DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.025

DRB-HICOM Berhad's (KLSE:DRBHCOM) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 27th of June to MYR0.025, with investors receiving 25% more than last year's MYR0.02. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

DRB-HICOM Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, DRB-HICOM Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 82.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.7% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.06 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.02. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

DRB-HICOM Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. DRB-HICOM Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.1% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for DRB-HICOM Berhad for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

