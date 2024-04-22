DRB-HICOM Berhad's (KLSE:DRBHCOM) top owners are private companies with 57% stake, while 22% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in DRB-HICOM Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Etika Strategi Sdn. Bhd. owns 56% of the company

20% of DRB-HICOM Berhad is held by Institutions

Every investor in DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 22% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about DRB-HICOM Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DRB-HICOM Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in DRB-HICOM Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of DRB-HICOM Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in DRB-HICOM Berhad. Our data shows that Etika Strategi Sdn. Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 56% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.9% and 3.7% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of DRB-HICOM Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of DRB-HICOM Berhad. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about RM21m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of RM2.6b. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in DRB-HICOM Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 57%, of the DRB-HICOM Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

