DRC Brings AI to Claims Intake for Universal FNOL from Any Portal

·3 min read

Any constituent portal user can initiate any claim type from report-only to full FNOL as part of DRC's latest set of improvements to the DRC Insurance Platform.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is proud to announce the immediate availability of the DRC Insurance Platform Fall Release, complete with newly added capabilities and functions.

Decision Research Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Decision Research Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Decision Research Corporation)
Decision Research Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Decision Research Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Decision Research Corporation)

The Fall Release highlights DRC's continued commitment towards delivering innovation to the E&S and Specialty Industry. These newly added features will further enable insurers to exceed the ever-changing customer expectations in the industry and stay ahead of the market. Key features for the DRC Insurance Platform Fall Release include:

  1. Claims Chatbot – A user-friendly and configurable chatbot enabled by AI voice recognition allows the ability to report FNOL and create new claims via a universal interface which can be initiated in Agent, Policy, and Insured Portals as well as partner website. Made to be compatible with any device and ideal for mobile workers in a variety of distributed workplaces.

  2. Screen Theme Designer – Reduces customer branding of DRC Insurance Platform by over 70% to optimize customer experience and client branding.

  3. Commercial Lines Enhanced Underwriting Process – Configurable milestones from submission to issuance to support highly complex new business workflows that are often required in specialty lines products.

Other feature upgrades include a phase indicator to visually the phases of policy submission, a workbook approval flow to the RS X Rating engine for increased accuracy, a quote options panel which features a grid to compare versions of quotes side-by-side on one interface, and multiple refinements to the usability and design billing portal.

"We're finding that in a world with expanding risks like cyber-risks and climate change; increased capacity, flexibility in processing, and innovation that directly contribute to usability is crucial in the E&S and Specialty industry," said DRC's Vice President of Business Development, Rob Whitton. "The exciting and highly capable features in this release prove DRC's ongoing commitment to R&D and our continued commitment to the specialty and commercial insurance industry."

The DRC Insurance Platform is a full-service suite that integrates the robust RS X Rating engine with comprehensive Quote and Policy Administration, Billing, Claims, Analytics, and pre-configured third-party integrations – all made to handle the complex risks that P&C insurers (especially E&S and Specialty) face.

To get a deep dive on these recent updates to DRC's software solutions, visit www.decisionresearch.com or email sales@decisionresearch.com.

About DRC  
Decision Research Corporation (DRC) provides innovative, cloud-based, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $7 billion in written premium. To learn more about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drc-brings-ai-to-claims-intake-for-universal-fnol-from-any-portal-301712142.html

SOURCE Decision Research Corporation

