DRC Brings AI to Claims Intake for Universal FNOL from Any Portal

Any constituent portal user can initiate any claim type from report-only to full FNOL as part of DRC's latest set of improvements to the DRC Insurance Platform.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is proud to announce the immediate availability of the DRC Insurance Platform Fall Release, complete with newly added capabilities and functions.

The Fall Release highlights DRC's continued commitment towards delivering innovation to the E&S and Specialty Industry. These newly added features will further enable insurers to exceed the ever-changing customer expectations in the industry and stay ahead of the market. Key features for the DRC Insurance Platform Fall Release include:

Claims Chatbot – A user-friendly and configurable chatbot enabled by AI voice recognition allows the ability to report FNOL and create new claims via a universal interface which can be initiated in Agent, Policy, and Insured Portals as well as partner website. Made to be compatible with any device and ideal for mobile workers in a variety of distributed workplaces. Screen Theme Designer – Reduces customer branding of DRC Insurance Platform by over 70% to optimize customer experience and client branding. Commercial Lines Enhanced Underwriting Process – Configurable milestones from submission to issuance to support highly complex new business workflows that are often required in specialty lines products.

Other feature upgrades include a phase indicator to visually the phases of policy submission, a workbook approval flow to the RS X Rating engine for increased accuracy, a quote options panel which features a grid to compare versions of quotes side-by-side on one interface, and multiple refinements to the usability and design billing portal.

"We're finding that in a world with expanding risks like cyber-risks and climate change; increased capacity, flexibility in processing, and innovation that directly contribute to usability is crucial in the E&S and Specialty industry," said DRC's Vice President of Business Development, Rob Whitton. "The exciting and highly capable features in this release prove DRC's ongoing commitment to R&D and our continued commitment to the specialty and commercial insurance industry."

The DRC Insurance Platform is a full-service suite that integrates the robust RS X Rating engine with comprehensive Quote and Policy Administration, Billing, Claims, Analytics, and pre-configured third-party integrations – all made to handle the complex risks that P&C insurers (especially E&S and Specialty) face.

About DRC

Decision Research Corporation (DRC) provides innovative, cloud-based, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $7 billion in written premium. To learn more about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com.

