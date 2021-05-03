DrChrono Launches Partner Hunt; New Partner Referral Program to Benefit DrChrono Users

DrChrono builds a new social platform and program that allows anyone the opportunity to recommend a company for DrChrono to partner with

DrChrono Partner Hunt

DrChrono Partner Hunt allows anyone the opportunity to recommend a company for DrChrono to partner with.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, today expanded its Healthcare Marketplace with the addition of Partner Hunt , a new program that allows anyone the opportunity to recommend a partnership with a company that offers products or services related to digital health that would benefit DrChrono users.



Similar to the popular site Product Hunt, DrChrono’s Partner Hunt is a new way for DrChrono to gather recommendations and insights into companies to become a partner of DrChrono. Anyone can recommend a company for partnership by filling out a form on the DrChrono website at Partner Hunt and from there, these companies will be voted on, ranked and then further qualified by DrChrono.

“I think it’s great that DrChrono is creating a new partner referral program to seek input from its customers and the community on companies and products that would be ideal add-ons to the DrChrono platform. I started using Dragon for voice dictation with DrChrono at my practice and I think a partnership with this company would greatly benefit DrChrono users. I would be happy to recommend it to DrChrono Partner Hunt,” said Dr. Laura Beard who provides comprehensive psychiatric care at her practice in Dallas, Texas, and is a DrChrono customer.

“We’re very excited about this new partner program so we can learn more about companies that should be a part of the DrChrono community and benefit the physician practices using our EHR platform. This is a great way for innovative digital health companies to have a voice and be discovered,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “Our goal is to continue to build the best EHR and integrate with highly recommended healthcare technology companies. Through this new social platform, we’ll be introduced to top-rated companies and give them the opportunity to build on our API.”

For more information about DrChrono Partner Hunt, visit https://partners.drchrono.com/partner-hunt

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

press@drchrono.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da6c13c4-ecba-4871-9b20-33fad1e86832



