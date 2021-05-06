DrChrono Recognized for Best Electronic Health Record Innovation in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc ., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Electronic Health Record Service” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.



Thousands of physicians and medical professionals across the country use DrChrono's open platform for electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, revenue cycle management and telehealth needs. DrChrono’s high level of innovation in the EHR space is in large part the result of a robust, open API and marketplace of applications and services. From outcome tracking to AI-based scheduling tools, the API’s simple setup and powerful functionality has afforded hundreds of developers the opportunity to create innovative digital health apps and solutions.

DrChrono’s open FHIR API also supports health records on iPhone, allowing patients to consolidate their health records across institutions and securely transfer their data out of DrChrono into the Apple Health app on iPhone. The Health Records feature is part of the Health app, which also shows activity, heart rate, nutrition and other health data integrated into iPhone, Apple Watch and HealthKit-enabled third-party apps.

“Mobility is a central value for our EHR platform, and DrChrono continues to evolve and update our platform so that patients and providers can leverage the mobile capabilities of the various Apple devices that are widely used by physicians and medical practices,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-Founder and COO of DrChrono. “EHR innovation is more critical than ever, and we’re thrilled to receive this 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation in this space.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Anywhere, anytime access to health and medical records has been discussed for years, and DrChrono is innovating in the digital health market to make this a reality, modernizing the medical practice of the future and online Patient Health Records,” said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. “We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire DrChrono team on being our pick for ‘Best Electronic Health Record Service’ for 2021.”

DrChrono’s EHR platform is used by thousands of physicians and has over 27 million patients under the care of DrChrono providers. The platform has facilitated millions of appointments and the processing of more than $11 billion of medical billing to date.

DrChrono also offers a fully integrated telemedicine solution for its network of providers including Video Visits that allow physicians to view medical records and perform other tasks, such as e-prescribing, during an appointment. DrChrono is also the first EHR to offer an all-in-one telehealth app experience on iOS and iPadOS.

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

